InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Receives ISO27001:2022 Re-Certification

InfusionPoints, an industry leader in cybersecurity, proudly announces that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2022 recertification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISO 27001:2022 is the latest international standard for information security, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This certification validates InfusionPoints' commitment to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its clients' information assets through a robust, risk-based approach to security management.

After the successful completion of a formal audit process, infusionPoints' recertification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body in the United States. The updated ISO 27001:2022 framework includes enhanced security controls that address modern threats, such as cloud security, threat intelligence, and data privacy.

"InfusionPoints is excited to achieve our ISO 27001:2022 recertification! Security has always been at the heart of what we do, and this milestone shows our commitment to keeping data safe, staying ahead of evolving threats, and building trust with those who rely on us. It's not just about compliance; it's about making security a daily priority."

- Ashley Wiles, Quality Assurance Lead, InfusionPoints

About InfusionPoints

InfusionPoints is a cloud engineering firm specializing in providing innovative, scalable, and secure cloud solutions to organizations across Commercial, Federal, and SLED industries. With a focus on cloud infrastructure, automation, and modern IT strategies, InfusionPoints partners with clients to help them navigate the complexities of digital transformation. InfusionPoints is known for its expertise in designing custom cloud environments, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering secure solutions that align with each client's unique business goals.

For more information, visit www.InfusionPoints.com .

Contact Information

Felisha Daemer

VP of Public Sector

felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com

3369900252





SOURCE: InfusionPoints, LLC

