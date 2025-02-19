OneSource Virtual Introduces Expanded Leave Administration Services Powered by AbsenceSoft

Business Process as a Service provider leverages industry-leading technology to deliver an elevated and compliant leave outsourcing experience for HR teams and their employees

GOLDEN, CO and DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / AbsenceSoft, the leading SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, and OneSource Virtual (OSV), the leading provider of Workday services and innovator of extensible applications built on Workday technology, today announced OSV will utilize AbsenceSoft to modernize leave administration for businesses.

Starting in early Spring 2025, AbsenceSoft's industry-leading technology will be integrated into OSV's Leave Administration Services. By automating complex leave management processes, AbsenceSoft will enhance OSV's deep expertise and seamless Workday integration, extending their employee services portfolio. This partnership gives OSV customers a unified system for human capital management (HCM) data, streamlining payroll and benefits management while delivering a more efficient, compliant, and employee-centered leave experience.

"Our newly enhanced offering will help customers simplify compliance with 200+ leave laws while ensuring employees receive the support they need during critical life moments," said Carl Madaffari, SVP of Product Management at OSV. "Employees deserve a smooth, transparent leave experience, and benefits leaders need relief from the administrative and compliance burden. By pairing our LOA service with AbsenceSoft's technology, we're helping businesses achieve that balance with confidence."

Managing leave is a complex process that directly impacts compliance, employee satisfaction, and business operations. AbsenceSoft's 2025 State of Leave and Accommodations Report found that the top workforce challenges for HR leaders include recruiting the right talent (57%), employee stress and burnout (54%), and retaining valuable employees (52%). A well-structured, employee-centered leave program is a critical strategy to address these issues-but when the process is inconsistent or confusing, it creates risk for companies and leaves employees feeling unsupported.

"AbsenceSoft is thrilled to partner with OneSource Virtual to provide a modern, seamless leave management experience to more businesses," said Kelly Wells, Chief Customer Officer at AbsenceSoft. "With federal policies like FMLA and PWFA, plus state, local, and company-specific leave policies, managing leave can quickly become complex. But the stakes are too high to get it wrong. Our customers tell us that the right technology not only simplifies administration but also gives them more time to focus on what matters most-the people."

For more information about how AbsenceSoft works with Third-Party Administrators, visit AbsenceSoft .

To explore OneSource Virtual's solutions, visit OneSource Virtual .

About OneSource Virtual

OneSource Virtual (OSV) delivers patented technology and expert services within Workday to efficiently automate payroll, payroll taxes, payments, and benefits. By simplifying these mission-critical processes, OSV empowers business leaders with the confidence to drive strategic change. As the only exclusive provider of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) solutions for Workday, OSV serves more than 1,100 customers - including FICO, Wayfair, and Land O' Lakes - with a 95% retention rate. Learn how to take your team from transactional to transformational at www.onesourcevirtual.com .

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 190+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over five million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

