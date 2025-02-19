Fan Tribe Inc.: Tritent International Corp's Fantribe Inc. Unveils Upcoming Launch of Game-Changing Superfan Mobile App to Revolutionize Fan Engagement and Drive Revenue Growth

New Mobile App to Offer Enhanced Features for Fans to Connect with Athletes, Celebrities, and Influencers, Opening Up New Revenue Streams for Fantribe and Tritent International

Fantribe Inc. (www.Fantribe.com), an innovative social platform in the creator economy recently acquired by public company Tritent International Corp. (Stock Symbol:TICJ), is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated Fantribe "Watch Party" mobile application. This groundbreaking app is designed to elevate the digital fan experience by providing fans with seamless, direct access to their favorite athletes, celebrities, and influencers, and will be linked to existing subscription accounts on Fantribe.com.

For the first time, fans will be able to receive real-time notifications about live streams, watch parties, memorabilia signings, and more, ensuring they never miss a moment to engage with the stars they follow. With the app's rich features, Fantribe is poised to redefine how superfans interact with their idols.

Key Features of the Fantribe Watch Party Mobile App:

Push Notifications: Fans can now set personalized alerts to stay up-to-date with real-time news, live stream events, push endorsement campaigns, and exclusive brand collaborations from athletes and celebrities.

Personalized Accounts: The app will allow fans to easily save and access their favorite creators' premium content, ensuring a highly tailored user experience.

Enhanced Fan Experience: Fans will enjoy an immersive experience with live streams, watch parties, and exclusive creator content-creating an authentic, interactive digital space that replicates in-person events.

"This exciting new app underscores our commitment to revolutionizing fan engagement while driving growth and revenue for both Fantribe and Tritent International," said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Tritent International Corp. "Fandoms like the BTS Army, Swifties, and the Beyhive have demonstrated the immense power of superfans. With the launch of the Fantribe app, we're tapping into that passion in a way that will engage millions of fans while creating new, valuable revenue opportunities for our company."

The global fan engagement market is booming, according to the recent Business Research Report, the market size for fan engagement has seen significant expansion in the recent past. An increase from $6.69 billion in 2024 to $8.12 billion in 2025 is projected, which reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. This historical growth can be accredited to multiple factors including the provision of virtual reality experiences for fans, organizing interactions between fans and drivers, conducting fan-oriented polls for decision-making, participating in charity events to involve fans, and hosting special events and exclusive gatherings to show appreciation to fans. Digital fan engagement platforms like Fantribe are standing to capture a significant share of that growth.

Michael Friedman, CEO of Fantribe Inc., commented, "The launch of the Fantribe Watch Party app, in combination with our existing web platform, is a key component of our strategy to create a world-class digital experience that drives both fan engagement and monetization. This launch marks a major milestone in our mission to connect fans with their favorite athletes and creators in new and exciting ways, which we anticipate will lead to increased revenues for Fantribe and Tritent International once fully capitalized. The app is a win-win-boosting exposure for our athletes, celebrities, and creators while bringing fans closer to the action like never before."

With the increasing demand for live, interactive experiences and content from athletes and celebrities, Fantribe's new mobile app is perfectly positioned to capture this growing trend. As the app scales, Fantribe is on track to not only boost user engagement but also open up new monetization avenues such as exclusive premium content, virtual events, and brand partnerships.

Fantribe's vision of providing fans with a seamless, exciting digital experience is poised to transform the way fans engage with their idols and will drive meaningful revenue growth for both Fantribe and Tritent International.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. is a publicly traded company and diversified corporation focusing on strategic alliances within the Real Estate, Energy and Logistic sector. Our strategy is aimed towards the acquisition of controlling equity interests in disruptive companies by taking an active role to improve their growth, provide capital and management expertise.

About Fantribe Inc.

Fantribe is an end-to-end community engagement digital platform that bridges the gap between athletes, creators, and their fans through premium, engaging, and monetisable experiences. The platform when completed with expected launch in March 2025, will allow athletes, celebs and creators of all types to integrate and import their existing social platforms from Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook and others for access for Fans. Fans will receive tokens for accessing the creator platform under the Freemium model used for purchase of goods, memorabilia and brands offered by Fantribe creators. Fantribe functions include one-to-one chat, video streaming, e-commerce, and push campaigns for brand endorsements to its users. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tritent International Corp. (OTC: TICJ), Fantribe is committed to empowering creators and redefining the $250 billion creator economy. For more information about Fantribe and how it offers a stable and reliable alternative in the evolving digital landscape, visit www.fantribe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. The agreements completion is subject to certain conditions as filed here: (https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/420154/content). Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the terms of the Transaction and the proposed structure of the Transaction. Tritent and FanTribe made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of Tritent or FanTribe to complete the Transaction on the terms disclosed in this news release, or at all; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of Shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of Shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the pharmaceutical industry in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

For more information, please contact:

Tritent International Corp.

Reno Calabrigo, Director

Email: info@tritentintlcorp.com

Fantribe Inc.

Michael Friedman, President

Email: hello@fantribe.com

SOURCE: Fan Tribe Inc.



