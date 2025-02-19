WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG, CMG-B), a chain of fast casual restaurants, said on Wednesday that it is launching a new campaign to hire 20,000 additional staff to ensure its over 3,700 restaurants are fully staffed for 'Burrito Season,' the company's busiest time of the year from March to May.Chipotle noted that its AI-powered virtual team member 'Ava Cado' helps narrow the time lag between filling a job application and an offer. The average number of days taken by this process for a candidate to complete his application formalities and start on the job is now just four days.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX