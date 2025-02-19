Drata Inc.: Drata Celebrates Four Years of Transforming Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Crossing $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

The company embarks the new year with a renewed focus on trust management

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the trust management platform, proudly celebrates its fourth year since launch. Over the past fiscal year, the company has achieved rapid growth with $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR), a strong benchmark in its commitment to modernize governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

With an expanding base of more than 7,000 global customers, Drata has solidified its leadership in Cyber GRC for organizations such as Abnormal Security, Tenable, and Kandji. Championing an automation-led approach augmented by artificial intelligence (AI), Drata empowers companies of all sizes to develop a more secure, proactive, and risk-aware organization while continuously maintaining trust with customers.

Drata's latest fiscal year underscores its position as the go-to platform for modern GRC:

Revenue: Achieved 60% year-over-year global revenue growth.

Customers: Added 2,500+ customers, bringing the total to more than 7,000 customers worldwide.

Global Expansion: Achieved over 70% growth in the EMEA region, along with a new data center in Australia to continue investment in the APAC market.

Product Innovation: Launched thousands of new features and enhancements, such as Compliance as Code, Vulnerability Monitoring, and frameworks including DORA, NIS 2, and ISO 42001.

Acquired SafeBase to create a seamless ecosystem of trust, compliance, and risk management solutions.

"GRC is incredibly vital to Tenable's operations, serving as a pillar of trust and ensuring our organization maintains the highest level of data protection standards for over 44,000 customers," said Nathan DeGarmo, Senior Information Security Engineer, Tenable. "Drata's platform allows us to turn GRC into a business enabler, operate with a holistic view of our risk and compliance posture, and simplify historically tedious and manual processes."

"In just four short years, Drata has reinvented GRC by integrating a critical layer of trust management," said Adam Markowitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Drata. "Our success reflects not only the demand for automation but also the trust our thousands of customers place in us. To grow from $1 to $100 million ARR in 3 and a half years requires a dedicated, passionate team; we are grateful for the wider Drata ecosystem that we have built and welcome the challenge of continuing to modernize GRC."

As Drata enters a pivotal fifth year in business, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to build trust across the cloud. With new features and offerings on the horizon, the Drata looks to further increase its global presence and workforce, while making risk and compliance accessible, continuous, and more automated than ever before.

For more information on Drata's four year anniversary and a look ahead, please visit drata.com/blog/fy25-momentum .

About Drata

Drata is the trust layer between great companies and those they do business with. Thousands of organizations around the globe use Drata to automate governance, risk, and compliance, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

