BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Georgia's unemployment rate rose for a second quarter in a row to its highest level in a year in the final three months of 2024, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The jobless rate climbed to 14.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 13.8 percent in the third quarter. The rate was the highest since the final three months of 2023 when it was 15.3 percent.The number of unemployed decreased by 14,700 persons year-on-year to 233,900 in the fourth quarter. The number of employed grew by 20,100 to 978,500 persons.The labor force participation rate rose by 0.6 percentage points to 53.9 percent and the employment rate grew 1.1 percentage points to 47.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX