Trusted Tech Team: Trusted Tech Expands Cloud Solutions; Addresses IT Pain Points with New Certified Support Services

Concludes Early Adopter Program with Industry-Leading Brands and Launches Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025, a Microsoft CSP and IT optimization leader, has broadened its cloud solutions portfolio with the launch of Certified Support Services. Designed to complement the company's existing Professional Services, the new program provides onshore, engineer-level expertise that empowers businesses to maximize their Microsoft technology investments. Featuring the industry's fastest response times, Trusted Tech's Certified Support Services ensures business continuity through 24/7/365 global support of Microsoft solutions. Following the successful completion of the early adopter program, Trusted Tech is now launching its Certified Support Services worldwide.

In its early adopter program, Trusted Tech's Certified Support Services have garnered results in keeping with the company's established performance standards. According to Ali Chitsaz, Principal Architect - ITSM & Digital Workplace Innovation for leading sports equipment manufacturer TaylorMade Golf, "Microsoft Unified Support was not providing the proactive value we desired, but Trusted Tech Certified Support Services provide overall support with the ability to escalate to Microsoft Premier alongside our ability to leverage Professional Services through their Certified Support Services Program."

Edwardian Hotels also participated in the Certified Support Services early adopter program, with Group IT Manager Bobby Abraham having this to say: "Trusted Tech's technical support is miles apart from our previous vendor. In the past, we had to wait days for a response, with Trusted Tech it's just hours. Trusted Tech brings far more expertise and understanding of Microsoft's products to the table - which benefits us significantly."

Technology continues to advance rapidly, leaving many IT teams struggling to keep up due to workforce shortages, budget constraints, integration complexity, and the growing cost of vendor support pricing models. IT teams have to do more with less. In fact, a recent IDC study shows that 62% of organizations missed revenue goals, 61% dealt with product delays, and 59% ran into quality issues because of IT staff shortages.

Trusted Tech believes a strategy that blends a proactive and reactive approach is essential - preventing incidents before they occur while ensuring rapid, effective resolution when issues arise. By prioritizing both, businesses can stay ahead of challenges and keep critical operations running smoothly.

Trusted Tech's onshore engineers work collaboratively with IT teams, providing tailored guidance and actionable insights that not only resolve issues but also build technical self-reliance within the organization allowing risk-adverse IT leaders to innovate. This approach has led to an 85% in-house resolution rate, a 5-minute first response time, and a 99% customer satisfaction score - best-in-class for onshore support.

Certified Support Services Key Benefits:

Local, onshore support staff and engineers aligned with regional time zones

Industry-leading first response times and ticket resolution speeds

Engineer-level consultants with deep expertise

Seamless Microsoft escalation management to expedite resolution and ensure first-call success

By leveraging Trusted Tech Certified Support Services, IT managers are empowered to adopt new solutions with confidence. This comprehensive support empowers them to drive innovation, integrate new technologies, minimize time-to-value, and optimize operations while freeing up bandwidth, resources, and budget for continued growth and improvement. "IT managers often struggle with change due to the associated risk, but with Trusted Tech Certified Support Services' onshore resources and dedicated engineering support, they can innovate more freely," added Julian Hamood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Trusted Tech.

Trusted Tech Certified Support Services is available in Basic, Standard, Commercial and Enterprise tiers - all of which are customizable with flexible payment terms to ensure right-sizing and cost optimization. For more information, please visit the CertifiedSupportServiceshome page.

About Trusted Tech

Trusted Tech is a leading provider of Microsoft licensing and cloud-based solutions focused on giving IT professionals complete confidence in the success of their business. Distinguished as one of the select few Microsoft CSPs to earn all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, the company's approach revolves around placing people at the heart of IT strategy optimization - and disrupting the traditionally complex, costly, resource-intensive licensing procurement experience that has been the status quo. By making IT simple, Trusted Tech empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of security, AI, and IT infrastructure with ease. Over 40,000 customers rely on Trusted Tech for expert guidance on Microsoft licensing, support, and services. To learn more, visit trustedtechteam.comand follow on LinkedIn.

