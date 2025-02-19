King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Performs Groundbreaking Procedure to Save Child's Leg from Amputation





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pioneering medical achievement, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) successfully reconstructed the lower limb of an 8-year-old child following the removal of a malignant bone tumor, preventing the need for amputation and enabling the child to regain normal walking ability. This innovative approach marks a significant advancement in pediatric orthopedic oncology in the Middle East, offering hope to children facing similar conditions.

Due to the child's ongoing skeletal growth, the medical team employed advanced techniques to ensure balanced bone development and limb stability post-tumor removal. By integrating sports medicine and ligament surgery techniques, the reconstruction preserved the limb's functionality, allowing for natural growth and gradual mobility recovery without future prosthetic reliance.

The success of this procedure was made possible through the collaboration of oncology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation specialists, with the utilization of cutting-edge 3D imaging and precise surgical planning. These innovations minimized complications, accelerated recovery, and improved overall surgical outcomes, significantly enhancing the patient's quality of life.

This achievement opens new possibilities in pediatric bone cancer treatment, providing an alternative to amputation while reinforcing KFSHRC's commitment to medical innovation and specialized care. The hospital aims to expand the application of this technique to similar cases in collaboration with International Medical Centers.

