PR Newswire
19.02.2025 16:30 Uhr
82 Leser
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Recommended Proposals for the Reconstruction and Voluntary Winding-Up of the Company UPDATED TIMETABLE

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

19 February 2025

RECOMMENDED PROPOSALS FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION AND VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF THE COMPANY

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 February 2025, below is an updated expected timetable for the Scheme. The only changes in the timetable are to reflect that the last day of trading of Ordinary Shares shall be 4 March 2025, with trading in the Ordinary Shares suspended at 7:30am on 5th March 2025. All other times remain unchanged.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Company's circular which was published on 14 February 2025 (the "Circular").

Expected Timetable

2025

Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy from Shareholders for the First General Meeting

11.00 a.m 3 March

Latest time and date for receipt of the Forms of Election and/or TTE Instructions from Shareholders wishing to elect for the Cash Option

1.00 p.m. on 4 March

Scheme Entitlements Record Date

6.00 p.m. on 4 March

Ordinary Shares disabled in CREST

6.00 p.m. on 4 March

Last day of trading for Ordinary Shares

4 March

Trading in Ordinary Shares suspended

7.30 a.m. on 5 March

First General Meeting

11.00 a.m. 5 March

Calculation Date

12.00 noon on 11 March

Latest time for receipt of Forms of Proxy from Shareholders for the Second General Meeting

11.00 a.m. on 12 March

Reclassification of the Ordinary Shares

8.00 a.m. on 12 March

Second General Meeting

11.00 a.m. on 14 March

Effective Date, appointment of Liquidators and Transfer Agreement executed and implemented

14 March

Ecology Units issued pursuant to the Scheme

On or as soon as practicable after 14 March

Contract notes expected to be despatched in respect of Ecology Units issued pursuant to the Scheme

Week commencing 17 March

Cheques expected to be despatched and CREST payments made to Shareholders in respect of the Cash Option

On or as soon as practicable after 28 March

Cancellation of listing of Reclassified Shares

As soon as practicable after the Effective Date

The times and dates set out in the expected timetable of events above and mentioned throughout this announcement and the Circular may be adjusted by the Company in which event details of the new times and dates will be notified, as requested, to the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange and, where appropriate, Shareholders. All references to time in this this announcement and the Circular are to UK time.

For further information, please contact:

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

Nick Black

T: 020 3817 1000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika (Corporate Finance)

T: +44 (0) 20 7397 1915


Daniel Balabanoff/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

T: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500


