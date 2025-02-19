Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Recommended Proposals for the Reconstruction and Voluntary Winding-Up of the Company UPDATED TIMETABLE

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

19 February 2025

RECOMMENDED PROPOSALS FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION AND VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF THE COMPANY

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 February 2025, below is an updated expected timetable for the Scheme. The only changes in the timetable are to reflect that the last day of trading of Ordinary Shares shall be 4 March 2025, with trading in the Ordinary Shares suspended at 7:30am on 5th March 2025. All other times remain unchanged.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Company's circular which was published on 14 February 2025 (the "Circular").

Expected Timetable

2025 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy from Shareholders for the First General Meeting 11.00 a.m 3 March Latest time and date for receipt of the Forms of Election and/or TTE Instructions from Shareholders wishing to elect for the Cash Option 1.00 p.m. on 4 March Scheme Entitlements Record Date 6.00 p.m. on 4 March Ordinary Shares disabled in CREST 6.00 p.m. on 4 March Last day of trading for Ordinary Shares 4 March Trading in Ordinary Shares suspended 7.30 a.m. on 5 March First General Meeting 11.00 a.m. 5 March Calculation Date 12.00 noon on 11 March Latest time for receipt of Forms of Proxy from Shareholders for the Second General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 12 March Reclassification of the Ordinary Shares 8.00 a.m. on 12 March Second General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 14 March Effective Date, appointment of Liquidators and Transfer Agreement executed and implemented 14 March Ecology Units issued pursuant to the Scheme On or as soon as practicable after 14 March Contract notes expected to be despatched in respect of Ecology Units issued pursuant to the Scheme Week commencing 17 March Cheques expected to be despatched and CREST payments made to Shareholders in respect of the Cash Option On or as soon as practicable after 28 March Cancellation of listing of Reclassified Shares As soon as practicable after the Effective Date

The times and dates set out in the expected timetable of events above and mentioned throughout this announcement and the Circular may be adjusted by the Company in which event details of the new times and dates will be notified, as requested, to the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange and, where appropriate, Shareholders. All references to time in this this announcement and the Circular are to UK time.

