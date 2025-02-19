Antea Group: Charlotte Buffoni Appointed to Inogen Alliance Leadership Team

Antea Group UK is proud to announce that Charlotte Buffoni, EHS Practice Director, has been appointed to the Leadership Team for Inogen Alliance.

The Leadership Team consists of ten members from nine different Associate companies and country locations globally to help guide the operations and implement strategies with the President and direction from the Board of Directors. They provide a local and cultural lens to the global network to represent a diverse base of Associate companies. It is an active group meeting regularly to keep a pulse on the Alliance, maintain engagement across the network, plan meetings and events, and give input and guide initiatives.

Charlotte Buffoni is based in UK and has worked in consultancy for the past 20 years. She joined Antea Group UK in 2024 as EHS Practice Director. Charlotte has extensive experience in delivering focused operational environmental, health and safety compliance assurance to the technology, financial, retail, construction and manufacturing sectors across EMEIA and beyond and works on many key accounts coordinating consulting teams to deliver consistent support to clients.

"I am thrilled to join the Leadership Team to contribute in a meaningful way to the future path of the Alliance operations and new strategies. This position and experience allows me to gain a global perspective to share with our local teams and clients. I look forward to engaging with this team and leading some key initiatives in the year ahead." Charlotte Buffoni.

Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance, remarks on the importance of this collaborative Leadership Team: "It is crucial to our global operations to have diverse perspectives and leaders to guide the Alliance forward as we approach a new strategic planning year in 2025. Our high performing Leadership Team allows us to act on the Board's strategic plan as well as ensure our members can bring value to our clients."

Charlotte shares her perspective on the value of the Alliance: "What makes Inogen unique is the strong and trusted relationships between individuals and Associates. Utilising both these connections and our local knowledge we are able to support our clients in tackling their multinational environmental, health, safety and sustainability challenges."

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance.?

