Allow Us To Introduce Our 2025 Co-Operative Students Who Are Now Part of Our Northern Trust Ireland Team

Allow us to introduce our 2025 co-operative students, over 50 of them, who are now part of our Northern Trust Ireland team. We wish them the very best of luck over the coming eight months with us.

They join various teams across Fund Accounting, Financial Reporting, Derivatives, Transfer Agency, and more. Our placement program is designed to enable students to develop their skills and expertise in a global financial company while preparing them for the future world of work.

This group is from both the University of Limerick and the Technological University of the Shannon.

"New Year, New Cohort. Having participated in this placement program for over a decade, we are thrilled to welcome our 2025 interns to the Northern Trust, Limerick office. We are fortunate to have well-established relationships with both the University of Limerick and the Technological University of the Shannon, where we recruit many high-calibre and diverse students each year". Jessica O'Brien - Early Careers lead for EMEA.

