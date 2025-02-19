Avenues Recovery Center: Sober Safe Spot Returns to Mardi Gras for the Fourth Year

With the arrival of 2025's Carnival season, Avenues Recovery Center is once again erecting Sober Safe Spots along the Uptown New Orleans parade route to benefit the extended recovery community.

The mission of Sober Safe Spot is to strengthen and support the recovery community by creating safe, substance-free spaces at every major recreational event.

For the past three years, Sober Safe Spot has served as a haven for those in recovery who wish to celebrate Mardi Gras safely. The dedicated spot, located at a premium area along the parade route, drew hundreds of revelers committed to the spirit of recovery even amidst the indulgence and excess. Sober Safe Spot has provided an invaluable opportunity for those in active recovery and their loved ones to celebrate the festivity and culture of Mardi Gras in a sober and supportive environment. Branded flags, generous free swag, and amazing spirit all blend to create a tangible, contagiously positive atmosphere. Due to the overwhelmingly positive response in past years, Avenues Recovery Center has turned Sober Safe Spot into an annual fixture at the Mardi Gras parades.

Sober Safe Spot will once again be operated by alumni of Avenues Recovery Center. Avenues Alumni are a strong, united community of recovered individuals who are eager to be of service to others battling, or in recovery from, substance use disorder.

This year, Sober Safe Spot will be open from February 21nd through March 4th during all parades, and will be located on the corner of Napolean and St. Charles in uptown New Orleans. Anyone in or supportive of recovery is warmly welcomed.

Exciting swag - including branded T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, and more - will be distributed throughout Mardi Gras, enabling visitors to flaunt their choice to celebrate responsibly. White flags emblazoned with the Sober Safe Spot logo will mark the safe zone, to make the Sober Safe Spot easily and immediately recognizable. If you would like more details or specific information, please visit sobersafespot.org, or the Sober Safe Spot page on the Avenues Recovery Center website.

"Sober Safe Spot is the realization of the dedicated efforts of our recovery community - a community made up of our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and closest friends," shared Matt Engler, Regional Executive Director of Avenues' Louisiana facilities. "They have united in their new lives of recovery to establish Sober Safe Spot as the way to celebrate our significant cultural events. We cannot wait to see you at the corner of St. Charles and Napoleon to celebrate Mardi Gras and recovery!"

Rachel Alter Marketing Director rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com 773-562-1457

