Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - MINERALRITETM Corporation (OTC Pink: RITE) (the "Company" or "RITE") has filed FORM 10-12g with the SEC to begin the process of becoming fully reporting. Access to the filing is available through the EDGAR System, which is also known as the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System. RITE's Form 10-12g and other filings can all be located online at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1096296&owner=exclude.

Information about all companies that report through the EDGAR System can be searched using the Company Search bar found on the EDGAR landing page located at https://www.sec.gov/search-filings. Companies can be searched using their ticker symbol, which in the case of MineralRite Corporation is RITE, or through a company's unique CIK code, which in RITE's case is 1096296.

For the convenience of RITE's shareholders, the Form 10-12g has also been posted on RITE's Investor Relations page which is located at https://mineral-rite.com/investor-relations. OTCMarkets.com should also pick up the link from EDGAR and post it under RITE's Filings and Disclosure section.

"The Form 10-12g filing culminates a little more than a full year of getting this Company cleaned up and moving in the RITE direction," said James Burgauer, RITE's President and CEO. "As I said when I first took over - first we need to get the Company foundationally clean and stable. Then we need to start acquiring a base of assets. After that, we need to raise a bit of money to start developing, upgrading, and certifying the true value of the assets that we acquired while simultaneously positioning RITE to undertake a more substantial capital raise. To facilitate that RITE will need to start working with the brokerage community to get them interested and behind the stock, which will, in turn, help us get the necessary funds raised to get those properties into production. It's been my belief all along that by having both PCAOB audited financials and filing a Form 10-12g, the Company will have gone a long way towards getting its stock more accepted and more actively traded by the brokerage community. Once these things are accomplished, RITE can work towards getting a sponsor for a 15c-211 and get the eligible for Unsolicited Quotes Only banner lifted. It's really a fairly simple and straightforward plan - and I believe that RITE's management team has been doing a most excellent job in executing it."

"Of course, the SEC still needs to review and comment on the Form 10-12g filing, and that will happen in due time," said Burgauer. "We believe that we have done a very thorough job to present full, fair, and accurate disclosures about the Company. Of course, we await any forthcoming staff comments, suggestions and improvements."

A copy of the Form 10-12g, a joint letter to both RITE and NMC shareholders discussing the recent acquisition, and a host of other topical disclosures as well as shareholder Question and Answers can be found at www.mineral-rite.com/investor-relations.

