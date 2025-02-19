CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The greenback touched 1.0400 against the euro and 0.9054 against the franc, setting 6-day highs.The greenback rose to a 5-day high of 1.2562 against the pound, from an early 2-month low of 1.2639.The greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 1.4240 against the loonie, from an early 2-day low of 1.4175.The greenback edged up to 0.6336 against the aussie, from an early 2-day low of 0.6369.The greenback recovered to 0.5696 against the kiwi. This may be compared to an early 5-day high of 0.5677.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.02 against the euro, 0.92 against the franc, 1.22 against the pound, 1.44 against the loonie, 0.61 against the aussie and 0.55 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX