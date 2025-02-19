WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dropped on Wednesday as the dollar climbed higher ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.Tariff fears and geopolitical tensions limited the yellow metal's downside.The dollar index climbed to 107.38, retreated slightly to 107.29, and then dropped to 107.19 after the Fed released the minutes of his latest monetary policy meeting.Gold futures for February closed up $12.20 or about 0.42% at $2,919.40 an ounce.Silver futures for February settled lower by $0.324 or nearly 1% at $32.993 an ounce, while Copper futures for February dropped to $4.5860 per pound, down $0.0705 or about 1.51% from previous close.In geopolitical news, the U.S. and Russian officials held more than four hours of talks in Riyadh without Ukraine.After the discussions, the U.S. said that both countries will name high-level teams and President Donald Trump will probably meet Russian President Putin before end of month.Trump brushed aside Ukraine's concern about being left out of the meeting and said Kyiv should have entered talks much earlier. 'I think I have the power to end this war,' said Trump. Ukraine has rejected deals without its consent.Uncertainties over Trump's tariff policies also prompted investors to diversify into gold. Trump said on Tuesday he intends to impose 25 percent tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals, and chips, aiming to boost U.S. manufacturing and competitiveness.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX