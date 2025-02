WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar pulled back against the Swiss franc in the New York session on Wednesday.The greenback was trading at 0.9035 against the franc, down from an early 6-day high of 0.9054. The greenback is likely to face support around the 0.88 level.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX