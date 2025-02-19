WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $282.69 million, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $274.76 million, or $3.14 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $391.04 million or $4.44 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $882.17 million from $805.11 million last year.Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $282.69 Mln. vs. $274.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.21 vs. $3.14 last year. -Revenue: $882.17 Mln vs. $805.11 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX