Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations LLC, A Dominion Harbor Company, Acquires Diverse Patent Portfolio of 2,500 Assets

Portfolio Comprises GE Licensing Assets Acquired By Dolby Laboratories As Part of its 2024 Acquisition

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Edison Innovations, LLC, a subsidiary of global patent licensor Dominion Harbor Group, has acquired a diverse, high quality patent portfolio from Dolby Laboratories, Inc. The portfolio encompasses over 2,500 patent assets that Dolby recently acquired as part of its acquisition of GE Licensing.

An acquisition of this size marks a significant milestone for Dominion Harbor Group's Edison Innovations, enhancing its patent licensing capabilities across a wide spectrum of high-growth industries including display technology, hybrid and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, batteries, wireless power, wireless networking, and healthcare. Dolby acquired these assets as part of its larger acquisition of GE Licensing and held them for sale.

The key technologies encompassed in this patent portfolio include:

- Display Technology: Innovations in LED displays and vehicle display systems.

- Hybrid & Electric Vehicles: Cutting-edge technologies for electric vehicle charging, powertrain management, energy storage, communication, and controls.

- Semiconductors and Electronics: Development of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS).

- Batteries: Solutions for long-duration energy storage systems, grid stabilization, cell tower backup systems, and residential battery systems.

- Wireless Power: Technologies for wireless charging applicable to consumer electronics, vehicles, and more.

- Wireless Networking: Enhancements in 5G connectivity.

- Healthcare: Innovations in medical devices and diagnostic tools.

"Our acquisition of this high-quality patent portfolio represents a transformative opportunity for Dominion Harbor Group's Edison Technologies," said David Pridham, CEO of Dominion Harbor Group. "The integration of these assets will allow us to dramatically expand our worldwide representation of the most innovative patents across key technology sectors and deliver even greater value to our clients."

The next steps following this acquisition include the immediate rollout of licensing opportunities for interested parties, enabling them to leverage these advanced technologies to drive their own innovations.

For more information about the newly acquired patent portfolio, contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape. Visit Dominion Harbor Group online at www.dominionharbor.com.

