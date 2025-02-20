LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L, WDGJF), a British engineering and consulting business, announced Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Arvind Balan, has resigned with immediate effect. This decision follows the incorrect description of his professional qualifications in various public statements.Arvind Balan said, 'Regrettably, I made an honest oversight with respect to the description of my professional qualification as a chartered accountant instead of a certified practicing accountant.'The company stated that an announcement regarding his successor and interim cover will be made in due course.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX