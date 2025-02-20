Rheinmetall's stock continues its remarkable upward trajectory, reaching new historic peaks with shares trading at €935.80, marking a 0.8% increase and touching an intraday high of €961.20. This exceptional performance represents a 139% surge from its 52-week low of €391.30, fueled by robust financial results and expanding European defense initiatives. The company's latest quarterly reports showcase impressive growth, with revenue climbing 39.53% to €2.45 billion and earnings per share reaching €3.11. Recent developments in European defense policy, particularly Denmark's announcement of increased military spending, have provided additional momentum to the stock's ascent.

Institutional Investment Shifts

Notable movements in institutional holdings have accompanied the stock's dynamic performance, with FMR LLC adjusting its position to 4.29% of voting rights, down from its previous 4.99% stake. Looking ahead, analysts project an increased dividend of €7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, representing a significant rise from the previous year's €5.70 distribution, reflecting strong confidence in the company's growth trajectory amid intensifying European defense demands.

