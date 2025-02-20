APP Group: Sustainable Shopping on the Rise: How UK Consumers Are Embracing Eco-Friendly Choices

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the impact of climate change increases, consumer awareness is on the rise. According to data from Statista, by 2022, around 20 percent of consumers surveyed in the United Kingdom (UK) said that their purchasing behavior has become much more sustainable in the last five years. There were no survey respondents in the UK who said they were buying fewer sustainable products in 2022 compared to five years ago.

Similarly, in 2024, a survey from PA Consulting in the UK revealed that 80% of consumers believe that "we should all do our bit to reduce plastic use," while 60% see reusable packaging as the future.

As a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, APP Group supports FMCG businesses in meeting this demand. One of its products, Foopak Bio Natura, embodies eco-friendly innovation, offering high-quality and functional packaging tailored to consumers and industries seeking sustainable options.

Foopak Bio Natura is certified PFAS-free, making it curbside recyclable. The product meets the FDA's stringent standards for direct food contact and has REACH and BfR certifications, ensuring its safety and versatility for diverse applications.

Kin Keung Christopher Wong, Senior Vice President & Global BU Head Industrial White, APP Group, said, "As UK consumers increasingly embrace sustainable shopping habits, businesses must step up by offering eco-friendly options. At APP Group, we are proud to support FMCG companies with innovative paper-based packaging solutions like Foopak, enabling them to meet the growing demand for sustainability without compromising quality or performance."

By promoting sustainability throughout the supply chain, APP Group is redefining industry standards and driving environmental stewardship.

APP Group also empowers companies to align themselves with the preferences of eco-conscious consumers. Through advanced technology and certified sustainable products, APP ensures that businesses remain competitive while contributing to a greener and more responsible future.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainable-shopping-on-the-rise-how-uk-consumers-are-embracing-eco-friendly-choices-302380273.html