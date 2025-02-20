Tesla's stock demonstrated resilience on Wednesday, climbing 2.9% to reach $364.53 on NASDAQ trading, with an intraday peak of $365.40. This positive movement contrasts sharply with analyst projections averaging $277.71 per share and represents a significant gap from its 52-week high of $488.50 recorded in December 2024. The company's fourth-quarter 2024 financial results paint a complex picture, with revenue slightly increasing by 2.15% to $25.71 billion, while earnings per share declined considerably to $0.72 from the previous year's $2.49. Analysts anticipate earnings of $2.93 per share for 2025, though no dividend payments are planned.
Chinese Market Headwinds
The electric vehicle manufacturer faces mounting pressure in China, a crucial market where January deliveries fell 11.5% year-over-year to 63,238 vehicles. This decline occurs amid intensifying competition from domestic manufacturers, with rival companies significantly expanding their market share. The automotive segment, which generates approximately 70% of Tesla's revenue, experienced an 8% decrease in sales, contributing to the stock's 12.31% decline since the year's beginning and a nearly 17% drop in the past month alone.
