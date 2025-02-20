Tesla's stock demonstrated resilience on Wednesday, climbing 2.9% to reach $364.53 on NASDAQ trading, with an intraday peak of $365.40. This positive movement contrasts sharply with analyst projections averaging $277.71 per share and represents a significant gap from its 52-week high of $488.50 recorded in December 2024. The company's fourth-quarter 2024 financial results paint a complex picture, with revenue slightly increasing by 2.15% to $25.71 billion, while earnings per share declined considerably to $0.72 from the previous year's $2.49. Analysts anticipate earnings of $2.93 per share for 2025, though no dividend payments are planned.

Chinese Market Headwinds

The electric vehicle manufacturer faces mounting pressure in China, a crucial market where January deliveries fell 11.5% year-over-year to 63,238 vehicles. This decline occurs amid intensifying competition from domestic manufacturers, with rival companies significantly expanding their market share. The automotive segment, which generates approximately 70% of Tesla's revenue, experienced an 8% decrease in sales, contributing to the stock's 12.31% decline since the year's beginning and a nearly 17% drop in the past month alone.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...