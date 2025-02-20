Apple's strategic expansion into the mid-range smartphone segment with the iPhone 16e, priced at €699 in Germany, marks a significant technological leap forward. The device features Apple's first in-house 5G modem, replacing Qualcomm components, promising enhanced energy efficiency with up to twelve hours of additional battery life. This technological advancement, coupled with the integration of the powerful A18 chip and a 48-megapixel camera with zoom capabilities, positions the iPhone 16e as a compelling option in the competitive mid-range market. The device will launch in 59 countries starting February 28, with pre-orders beginning February 21.

Financial Performance and Outlook

The company's stock demonstrated positive momentum on Wednesday, climbing 0.2% to $244.91 on NASDAQ, with intraday highs reaching $246.00. This upward trend reflects Apple's robust financial performance, evidenced by a nearly 4% revenue increase to $124.30 billion in the latest quarter and earnings per share growth to $2.41. Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting earnings per share of $7.32 for fiscal year 2025, while the dividend is expected to increase from $0.980 to $1.03 per share.

