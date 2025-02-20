Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis.
Jack Lundin, President and CEO commented, "2024 was highlighted by three transformative transactions, along with achieving record copper and zinc production which generated strong revenue and operating cashflow for the Company. Among these deals, the formation of Vicuña Corp. has positioned the Company on a clear path to becoming a top-tier copper producer. Vicuña is targeting a new and updated mineral resource estimate at Filo del Sol and Josemaria within the second quarter of 2025. These resource estimates will form the basis of an integrated technical report which will outline the development plan for the phased construction of the district in Argentina.
"Operationally, we met copper guidance for the second consecutive year, translating to over $870 million in annual free cash flow from operations1. Notwithstanding the $350 million purchase of an additional 19% at Caserones to bring our overall ownership to 70%, our net debt1 position at year end was just over $1.3 billion. Our debt is expected to be reduced significantly within the first half of this year pending the finalization of the sale of our European assets, Zinkgruvan and Neves-Corvo, making the Company net-debt free on a pro-forma basis. With our strong financial standing and well-positioned asset base, our operations will continue to drive returns, fueling the growth opportunities within our current portfolio of assets.
"Lastly, in 2024 we celebrated our 30th anniversary, reflecting our longstanding legacy of creating value in the base metals sector. We believe we are well positioned for the future at Lundin Mining and remain committed to executing within our targeted guidance ranges, enhancing margins through sustainable cost control, while upholding the highest health and safety standards to protect our workforce."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational and Financial Highlights
On December 9th, 2024, the Company announced the sale of its European assets, Zinkgruvan and Neves Corvo, to Boliden. As a result of this, the financial results from these assets are reported as "discontinued operations" in the Company's financial statements and met the criteria to be classified as held-for-sale. The transaction is expected to close at the latest by mid-year 2025, subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Copper Production: Consolidated production of 101,491 tonnes of copper in the fourth quarter.
- Other Production: During the quarter, a total of 51,946 tonnes of zinc, 1,617 tonnes of nickel and approximately 46,000 ounces of gold were produced.
- Revenue:$1,023.8 million in the fourth quarter, comprised of $858.9 million from continuing operations with a realized copper price1 of $3.75 /lb and a realized gold price1 of $2,643 /oz, and $165.0 million from discontinued operations.
- Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings1: During the quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $440.2 million, comprised of $195.3 million ($0.25 per share) net loss from continuing operations and $244.8 million net loss from discontinued operations. Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was impacted by non-cash impairments of goodwill and assets at Eagle, Suruca, Neves-Corvo and Alcaparossa. Adjusted earnings1 were $119.2 million, comprised of $94.8 million ($0.12 per share) from continuing operations and $24.4 million from discontinued operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA1: $425.6 million for the quarter, $368.2 million from continuing operations and $57.4 million was generated from discontinued operations during the quarter.
- Cash Generation: Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $620.3 million, comprised of $547.3 million from continuing operations and $73.0 million from discontinued operations. Free cash flow from operations1 was $466.0 million, comprised of $423.6 million from continuing operations and $42.5 million from discontinued operations, which was increased by a working capital release of $295.5 million from continuing operations.
1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.
Full Year 2024 Highlights
- Copper Production: Record copper production of 369,067 tonnes of copper for the full year which is within the 2024 annual copper production guidance.
- Other Production: During the year, record zinc production of 191,704 tonnes, 7,486 tonnes of nickel and approximately 158,000 ounces of gold were produced. Production for all metals was within revised guidance ranges.
- Revenue:$4,117 million for the full year, comprised of $3,422.6 million from continuing operations with a realized copper price1 of $4.18 /lb and a realized gold price1 of $2,532 /oz, and $694.8 million from discontinued operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA1:$1,707.0 million for the full year, comprised of $1,461.8 million from continuing operations and $245.2 million from discontinued operations.
- Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings1: Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $203.5 million, comprised of $11.1 million ($0.01 per share) net earnings from continuing operations and $214.7 million net loss from discontinued operations. Net earnings from continuing operations was impacted by non-cash impairments of goodwill and assets relating to Eagle, Suruca, and Alcaparossa. Adjusted earnings was $358.9 million, $291.7 million ($0.38 per share) from continuing operations and $67.2 million from discontinued operations.
- Cash Generation: During the year, cash provided by operating activities was $1,518.9 million, $1,300.8 million from continuing operations and $218.0 million from discontinued operations. Free cash flow from operations1 was $873.0 million, $797.1 million from continuing operations and $75.9 million from discontinued operations, which included a working capital release of $220.9 million from continuing operations.
- Balance Sheet: To exercise the Caserones purchase option, the consideration of $350 million was fully funded through an increase to the Company's term loan from $800 million to $1.15 billion. As at December 31, 2024, the Company had a net debt1 balance of $1,332.3 million, excluding lease liabilities. Net debt1 is expected to reduce significantly with the closing of the sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan.
- Growth: During the year the Company announced three significant transactions:
- On July 2, 2024, the Company closed the option to increase ownership in Caserones to 70%, which adds approximately 24,000 tonnes of additional attributable copper production to the Company's production profile2.
- On July 29, 2024, Lundin Mining and BHP announced the joint acquisition of Filo Corp. ("Filo") and the concurrent formation of a 50/50 joint arrangement ("Joint Arrangement") to hold the Filo del Sol ("FDS") project and the Josemaria project. The partnership will create a multi-generational mining district with world-class potential that could support a globally ranked mining complex.
- On December 9, 2024, the Company announced the sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan to Boliden for total consideration of up to $1.52 billion. The proceeds from the transaction will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and support its growth plans in the Vicuña District.
- Assets and liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations: At December 31, 2024, the Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan reporting segments met the criteria to be classified as held-for-sale and discontinued operations. Accordingly, all assets and liabilities relating to the Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan reporting segments have been classified as current assets and current liabilities held for sale at December 31, 2024.
Total assets of $1,389.7 million and liabilities of $393.1 million have been classified as held for sale for this purpose. A net loss from discontinued operations of $214.7 million represents the loss after tax of $278.6 million and earnings after tax of $63.9 million from Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024.
1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.
2 Based on Caserones 2024 revised production guidance as outlined in the outlook section of the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Summary Financial Results
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
(US$ millions continuing operations except where noted, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
858.9
893.4
3,422.6
2,743.4
Gross profit
250.6
177.8
942.9
601.5
Attributable net earningsa
(195.3)
12.5
11.1
203.2
Net earnings
(159.6)
40.4
153.4
276.9
Adjusted earningsa,b (all operations)
119.2
79.7
358.9
336.2
Adjusted earningsa,b - continuing operations
94.8
72.4
291.7
287.5
Adjusted earningsa,b - discontinued operations
24.4
7.3
67.2
48.7
Adjusted EBITDAb (all operations)
425.6
419.7
1,707.0
1,363.5
Adjusted EBITDAb - continuing operations
368.2
367.6
1,461.8
1,145.6
Adjusted EBITDAb - discontinued operations
57.4
52.1
245.2
217.9
Basic earnings per share ("EPS")a (all operations)
(0.57)
0.05
(0.26)
0.31
Basic earnings per share ("EPS")a - continuing operations
(0.25)
0.02
0.01
0.26
Basic earnings per share ("EPS")a - discontinued operations
(0.32)
0.03
(0.27)
0.05
Adjusted EPSa,b (all operations)
0.15
0.10
0.46
0.44
Adjusted EPSa,b - continuing operations
0.12
0.09
0.38
0.37
Adjusted EPSa,b - discontinued operations
0.03
0.01
0.09
0.06
Cash provided by operating activities (all operations)
620.3
306.1
1,518.9
1,016.6
Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations
547.3
249.9
1,300.8
827.2
Cash provided by operating activities related to discontinued operations
73.0
56.2
218.0
189.4
Adjusted operating cash flowb (all operations)
313.9
362.0
1,302.6
1,024.2
Adjusted operating cash flowb - continuing operations
251.8
305.4
1,080.0
847.3
Adjusted operating cash flowb - discontinued operations
62.1
56.7
222.6
176.9
Adjusted operating cash flow per shareb (all operations)
0.40
0.47
1.68
1.33
Adjusted operating cash flow per shareb - continuing operations
0.32
0.39
1.39
1.10
Adjusted operating cash flow per shareb - discontinued operations
0.08
0.08
0.29
0.23
Free cash flowb (all operations)
397.9
61.2
571.2
13.5
Free cash flowb - continuing operations
360.0
43.6
508.2
(19.9)
Free cash flowb - discontinued operations
37.9
17.6
63.0
33.4
Free cash flow from operationsb (all operations)
466.0
116.8
873.0
345.1
Free cash flow from operationsb - continuing operations
423.6
95.7
797.1
300.0
Free cash flow from operationsb- discontinued operations
42.5
21.0
75.9
45.1
Cash and cash equivalents
357.5
268.8
357.5
268.8
Net debt excluding lease liabilitiesb
(1,332.3)
(946.2)
(1,332.3)
(946.2)
Net debtb
(1,597.8)
(1,223.4)
(1,597.8)
(1,223.4)
a Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corporation.
b These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.
- For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated annual revenue from continuing operations of $3.4 billion (2023 - $2.7 billion). Revenue from discontinued operations was $694.8 million (2023 - $648.6 million), and the combination of revenue from continuing operations and discontinued operations ("all operations") was an annual record for the Company of $4.1 billion (2023 - $3.4 billion). The Company achieved record production of 369,067 tonnes of copper, record production of 191,704 tonnes of zinc, and 158 thousand ounces ("koz") of gold, which achieved the most recently disclosed annual guidance for all metals.
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated revenue from continuing operations of $858.9 million (Q4 2023 - $893.4 million). Net loss in the quarter from continuing operations was $159.6 million (Q4 2023 - net earnings of $40.4 million) and adjusted EBITDA1 (all operations) was $425.6 million (Q4 2023 - $419.7 million).
- Net loss for the year was $61.3 million, comprised of a net earnings of $153.4 million from continuing operations and $214.7 million net loss from discontinued operations, a decrease in earnings from the prior year comparable period of $276.9 million from continuing operations and a decrease from net earnings of $38.4 million from discontinued operations, primarily due to non-cash impairments of goodwill and assets relating to Neves-Corvo, Eagle, Suruca and Alcaparrosa during the year, partially offset by higher gross profit.
- Adjusted earnings1 from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year were $291.7 million or $0.38 per share. Adjusted earnings1 from discontinued operations attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year were $67.2 million or $0.09 per share.
- Cash and cash equivalents at continuing operations as at December 31, 2024 were $357.5 million. As indicated above, cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations of $1,300.8 million in the year was used to fund investing activities from continuing operations of $855.4 million, which primarily includes $807.3 million investment in mineral properties, plant and equipment, $41.7 million subscription for Filo shares to provide interim financing to Filo and the final $25.0 million payment of contingent consideration for the acquisition of Chapada. Cash used in financing activities related to continuing operations of $349.8 million was comprised primarily of funds used to exercise the Company's option to acquire an additional 19% interest in Caserones for $350.0 million, which was funded by debt proceeds, $202.5 million dividends paid to shareholders and $152.0 million in distributions paid to non-controlling interests.
- Free cash flow1 from continuing operations for the year was $508.2 million and free cash flow1 from discontinued operations for the year was $63.0 million.
- As at February 19, 2025, the Company had cash of approximately $407.1 million and net debt excluding lease liabilities of approximately $1,322.4 million. Net cash in Vicuña is included on a 50% basis to represent Lundin Mining's attributable share. Cash and net debt balances include assets and liabilities classified as held-for-sale.
Operational Performance
Total Production
(Contained metal)a
2024
2023
YTD
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Copper (t)b
369,067
101,491
99,855
79,708
88,013
314,798
103,337
89,942
60,057
61,462
Zinc (t)
191,704
51,946
46,610
47,460
45,688
185,161
50,719
49,774
36,115
48,553
Nickel (t)
7,486
1,617
893
1,721
3,255
16,429
3,729
4,290
4,686
3,724
Gold (koz)b
158
46
47
32
33
149
44
35
34
36
Molybdenum (t)b
3,183
912
693
714
864
2,024
928
1,096
-
-
a. Tonnes (t) and thousands of ounces (koz)
b. Candelaria and Caserones production is on a 100% basis. Caserones results are from July 13, 2023.
Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced, on a 100% basis, 162,487 tonnes of copper, approximately 93,000 ounces of gold and 2.0 million ounces of silver during the year. Copper and gold production benefited from planned higher grade ore from Phase 11 and in the second half of the year, the operation produced 98,970 tonnes of copper which was one of its best second-half performances in its 30-year history. In late 2024, production from Phase 11 shifted to lower average grades, resulting in annual copper production slightly below the most recently published guidance range. In 2025, production will continue to be sourced primarily from Phase 11 with a planned reduction in average copper grades from those realized in the second half of 2024. Annual gold production was within the most recently disclosed annual guidance range. Copper cash cost2 of $1.73/lb was within the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range and benefitted from higher sales volumes, favourable foreign exchange, and higher by-product credits.
Caserones (70% owned): Caserones produced, on a 100% basis, 124,761 tonnes of copper and 3,183 tonnes of molybdenum, both within the most recently disclosed 2024 annual production guidance ranges. Production during the year was impacted by labour action in August which reduced throughput to approximately 50% capacity over a 14-day period. Mine sequencing changes as a result of hydrogeologic conditions in Phase 5 reduced grades and impacted recoveries in the mill during the quarter. Copper cathode production was positively impacted by increased irrigation pattern on the dump leach pad. Copper cash cost2 of $2.51/lb was below the low end of the most recently disclosed cash cost guidance range and benefitted from higher by-product credits and favourable foreign exchange.
1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.
2 This is a non-GAAP measure - see section "Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures" of the MD&A for discussion and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures section at the end of this news release.
Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 43,261 tonnes of copper and approximately 65,000 ounces of gold during the year, both metals were within the most recently disclosed 2024 production guidance ranges. An optimized mine plan led to a significant reduction in overall material movement, including waste and ore, and contributed to lower production costs. Increased processing of ore from the older low-grade stockpile and North pit resulted in lower copper production due to lower grades and recoveries. Gold production benefited from higher grades and throughput as emphasis was placed on gold in the current elevated gold price environment. Production costs during the year also benefited from a weakening of the BRL against the USD. Copper cash cost1 of $1.58/lb was within the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range and benefited from higher by-product credits and favourable foreign exchange.
Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 7,486 tonnes of nickel and 6,366 tonnes of copper during the year. Production was impacted by reduced mining rates following a fall of ground in the lower ramp in May, which limited access to Eagle East while ramp rehabilitation was completed. During the quarter mining re-commenced at Eagle East and normal throughput is expected to resume in Q1 2025. Both metals were within the most recently disclosed 2024 production guidance ranges. Production costs decreased in line with lower production and sales. Nickel cash cost1 of $4.20/lb was above the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range due to mining rates not recovering as quickly as expected in the quarter.
Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 28,228 tonnes of copper and a record 109,571 tonnes of zinc during the year. Copper production was within the most recently disclosed production guidance range and zinc production benefited from higher throughput as a result of the zinc expansion project, although was slightly below the most recently disclosed annual production guidance range. Production costs during the year decreased in line with sales volumes. Annual copper cash cost1 of $2.19/lb benefited from higher by-product credits but exceeded the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range as a result of lower than expected sales volumes.
Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Record zinc production of 82,133 tonnes and lead production of 30,888 tonnes during the year were driven by higher throughput, grades and recoveries. Annual zinc production was within the most recently disclosed 2024 production guidance range. Production costs during the year increased in line with higher zinc and lead production and sales volumes. Zinc cash cost1 of $0.41/lb was within the most recently disclosed 2024 cash cost guidance range.
1 This is a non-GAAP measure - see section "Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures" of this MD&A for discussion.
Outlook
On January 16, 2025, the Company announced its production, cash cost, capital expenditures and exploration investment guidance for 2025.
2025 Production and Cash Cost Guidancea
Revised Guidance
(contained metal)
Production
Cash Cost ($/lb)b
Copper (t)
Candelaria (100%)
140,000 - 150,000
1.80 - 2.00c
Caserones (100%)
115,000 - 125,000
2.40 - 2.60
Chapada
40,000 - 45,000
1.80 - 2.00d
Eagle
8,000 - 10,000
Total
303,000 - 330,000
2.05 - 2.30
Gold (koz)
Candelaria (100%)
78 - 88
Chapada
57 - 62
Total
135 - 150
Nickel (t)
Eagle
8,000 - 11,000
3.05 - 3.25
a. Guidance as outlined in the news release 'Lundin Mining Announces Record Production Results for 2024 and Provides 2025 Guidance' dated January 16, 2025.
b. 2025 cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (Cu: $4.40/lb, Au: $2,500/oz, Mo: $17.00/lb, Ag: $30.00/oz), foreign exchange rates (USD/CLP:900, USD/BRL:5.50) and operating costs. Cash cost is a non-GAAP measure - see section 'Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures' of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.
c. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement. Cash costs are calculated based on receipt of approximately $433/oz gold and $4.32/oz silver.
d. Chapada's cash cost is calculated on a by-product basis and does not include the effects of its copper stream agreements. Effects of the copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized price per pound.
2025 Capital Expenditure Guidancea
($ millions)
Guidanceb
Candelaria (100% basis)
205
Caserones (100% basis)
215
Chapada
85
Eagle
25
Total Sustaining
530
Expansionary - Candelaria (100% basis)
50
Expansionary - Vicuña Joint Arrangement (50% basis)
155
Total Capital Expenditures
735
a. Guidance as outlined in the news release 'Lundin Mining Announces Record Production Results for 2024 and Provides 2025 Guidance' dated January 16, 2025.
b. Sustaining capital expenditure is a supplementary financial measure, and expansionary capital expenditure is a non-GAAP measure - see section 'Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures' of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.
2025 Exploration Investment Guidance
Total exploration expenditure guidance for 2025 is $40 million.
Exploration
During the quarter, exploration activity focused on in-mine and near-mine targets at the Company's operations. Exploration drilling at Candelaria was focused on Candelaria South, La Portuguesa and La Espanola.
At Caserones, exploration drilling was completed in the lower portion of the mineral resource in search of higher-grade copper breccia bodies that could improve the average grade of the resource and potentially expand it. The drilling program at Angelica, in search of copper sulphides, was also completed during the quarter.
Drilling at Chapada concentrated on adding high grade resources to Sauva and testing near-mine geochemical anomalies.
At Josemaria, the drilling campaign restarted at Cumbre Verde.
Drilling continued at Eagle during the quarter with one surface hole targeting a geophysical anomaly east of Eagle East. At Neves-Corvo, the 2024 drilling program focused on extending inferred resources at Lombador North and near-mine drilling at Neves Southwest concluded at the end of the quarter. Drilling at Zinkgruvan was focused on resource expansion.
All 2024 drilling campaigns were successfully completed by the end of the quarter.
Vicuña
During the quarter, the Company focused on preparing for the completion of the acquisition of Filo and formation of the 50/50 Joint Arrangement with BHP, initially announced on July 29, 2024. The work plan associated with the transaction with BHP progressed as expected. Subsequent to year-end on January 15, 2025, the Company completed the Filo acquisition and the Joint Arrangement with BHP, resulting in the Company indirectly holding a 50% interest in Vicuña Corp. ("Vicuña"), which owns the FDS project and Josemaria project. BHP indirectly owns the remaining 50% interest in Vicuña.
As part of the Joint Arrangement, the 2024 work scope was changed to include incorporation of new studies and preparation of a resource model relating to FDS, a joint development concept pertaining to the Josemaria and FDS ore bodies as well as processing facilities and infrastructure. An action plan was developed for the combined project, including a 2025 budget that included advancement of studies associated with the synergies between the FDS and Josemaria projects, continuation of the drilling program and advancing the Josemaria project.
Capital expenditures for the Joint Arrangement are forecast to total $312 million on a 100% basis for 2025. The workplan will focus on FDS drilling, FDS mineral resource estimation, Josemaria mineral resource estimation update, mine planning, metallurgy, hydrology wells and studies, commencement of access road construction, and exploration at the Cumbre Verde target. In parallel, engineering studies and trade off analysis will be completed in preparation for future permitting and a technical report outlining an integrated project plan for development and operation.
Vicuña is targeting a new mineral resource estimate at FDS and an update to the resource estimate at Josemaria within the first half of 2025. These resource estimates will form the basis of an integrated technical report which will outline the development plan for the phased construction of the district.
Drilling is currently underway at FDS and Cumbre Verde. Drilling at FDS will continue throughout the year. The drill program at FDS will focus on resource growth with multiple step-out targets in all directions from zones of known mineralization, including both the Bonita and Aurora Zones along with infill drilling to support an initial sulphide mineral resource estimate. Drilling at Cumbre Verde will follow up on the initial results from last year and target the same mineralized system and structures discovered to the north of the project.
During the quarter, Josemaria activities were focused on continuing the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") update and maintaining progress on the water program. Field activities continued with the water program, geotechnical studies, road maintenance, wetlands biodiversity offset and exploration drilling at Cumbre Verde.
Senior Leadership Appointments
The Company would also like to announce the executive appointments of Eduardo Cortes as Vice President, Mining & Mineral Resources and Andre Gagnon as Vice President, Geotechnics & Water.
Eduardo Cortes
Eduardo Cortés is the Vice President, Mining & Resources at Lundin Mining Corporate, leading mine planning, reserves, geology, and metallurgy across the company's global operations. With more than 12 years of experience across the Americas, he has a strong track record of mine optimization, cost reduction, and strategic growth.
Previously, at Lundin Mining Corporate, he served as Director, Reserves & Mine Planning, overseeing reserve estimation and technical assurance, and before that, as Senior Mining Engineer, leading high-impact optimization projects at Candelaria, Caserones, and Chapada.
Before joining Lundin Mining, Eduardo was a core member of the Fruta del Norte project at Lundin Gold, developing the mine from feasibility through commercial production. Following this, he served as Chief Engineer at Bluestone Resources, overseeing mine planning efforts. Earlier, at NCL SPA, he worked on major underground projects for Codelco and Anglo American.
Eduardo holds a Mining Engineering degree from Universidad de Santiago de Chile and is fluent in Spanish and English, with intermediate Portuguese.
Andre Gagnon
Andre Gagnon was appointed Vice President, Geotechnics & Water. Mr. Gagnon joined Lundin Mining in 2017 and has served in increasingly senior roles, starting as Senior Tailings & Geotechnical Engineer before progressing to Director, Tailings. Mr. Gagnon is responsible for leading a team of functional experts focused on tailings, water, geotechnical engineering, and hydrogeology. Mr. Gagnon has more than 18 years of experience in the mining industry.
Prior to joining Lundin Mining, he served as Manager, Tailings at Goldcorp and as a consultant focused on tailings and geotechnical engineering, and water management.
Mr. Gagnon holds a B.A.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen's University, and an M.Sc. in Engineering Geology from Imperial College London. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario and British Columbia.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects or operations focused in the Americas and primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 19, 2025 at 18:35 Vancouver Time.
Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been reviewed by Patrick Merrin, P.Eng., Executive Vice President, Technical Services, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Merrin has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A the year ended ended December 31, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Cash Cost per Pound and All-in Sustaining Costs per pound can be reconciled to Production Costs as follows:
Three months ended December 31, 2024
Operations
Candelaria
Caserones
Chapada
Eagle
Total -
Neves-
Zinkgruvan
Total -
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal):
Tonnes
49,052
26,750
10,200
1,088
5,230
18,627
Pounds (000s)
108,141
58,973
22,487
2,399
11,531
41,066
Production costs
486,877
102,300
Less: Royalties and other
(27,839)
(20)
459,038
102,280
Deduct: By-product credits
(137,021)
(75,716)
Add: Treatment and refining
27,483
12,128
Cash cost
165,039
147,826
24,107
12,528
349,500
21,230
17,462
38,692
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.53
2.51
1.07
5.22
1.84
0.43
Add: Sustaining capital
55,526
42,988
32,916
5,224
12,680
22,470
Royalties
4,692
7,663
2,689
696
793
-
Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation
2,129
(4,457)
2,373
1,734
1,184
747
Leases & other
1,449
17,229
1,080
2,691
2,917
74
All-in sustaining cost
228,835
211,249
63,165
22,873
38,804
40,753
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.12
3.58
2.81
9.53
3.37
0.99
Three months ended December 31, 2023
Operations
Candelaria
Caserones
Chapada
Eagle
Total -
Neves-
Zinkgruvan
Total -
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal):
Tonnes
38,888
35,690
13,080
3,105
9,054
17,316
Pounds (000s)
85,733
78,683
28,836
6,845
19,961
38,176
Production costs
533,783
114,254
Less: Royalties and other
(22,221)
(2,299)
Inventory fair value adjustment
(7,760)
-
503,802
111,955
Deduct: By-product credits
(136,641)
(67,523)
Add: Treatment and refining
39,139
18,799
Cash cost
152,276
183,687
54,108
16,229
406,300
39,218
24,013
63,231
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.78
2.33
1.88
2.37
1.96
0.63
Add: Sustaining capital
79,316
55,031
19,858
6,548
28,070
10,546
Royalties
-
8,270
2,174
5,003
1,081
-
Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation
2,158
1,427
2,047
2,620
1,305
933
Leases & other
2,901
25,715
1,131
1,101
106
103
All-in sustaining cost
236,651
274,130
79,318
31,501
69,780
35,595
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.76
3.48
2.75
4.60
3.50
0.93
Year ended December 31, 2024
Operations
Candelaria
Caserones
Chapada
Eagle
Total -
Neves-
Zinkgruvan
Total -
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal):
Tonnes
158,017
113,867
39,615
5,662
26,721
68,086
Pounds (000s)
348,367
251,033
87,336
12,483
58,910
150,104
Production costs
1,898,627
445,227
Less: Royalties and other
(84,501)
(4,785)
1,814,126
440,442
Deduct: By-product credits
(504,431)
(305,479)
Add: Treatment and refining
113,565
55,407
Cash cost
603,533
629,582
137,714
52,431
1,423,260
129,128
61,242
190,370
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.73
2.51
1.58
4.20
2.19
0.41
Add: Sustaining capital
275,720
143,965
107,843
21,222
89,302
65,658
Royalties
15,730
32,106
8,580
7,442
3,961
-
Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation
8,570
(1,262)
10,153
6,767
5,220
4,033
Leases & other
9,133
69,002
3,576
6,949
3,322
309
All-in sustaining cost
912,686
873,393
267,866
94,811
230,933
131,242
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.62
3.48
3.07
7.60
3.92
0.87
Year ended December 31, 2023
Operations
Candelaria
Caserones
Chapada
Eagle
Total -
Neves-
Zinkgruvan
Total -
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal):
Tonnes
144,473
66,075
43,761
13,339
32,054
65,344
Pounds (000s)
318,508
145,670
96,476
29,407
70,667
144,059
Production costs
1,644,037
442,071
Less: Royalties and other
(60,916)
(5,321)
Inventory fair value adjustment
(39,945)
-
1,543,176
436,750
Deduct: By-product credits
(428,208)
(271,707)
Add: Treatment and refining
118,480
64,848
Cash cost
660,160
290,553
219,278
63,457
1,233,448
167,424
62,467
229,891
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
2.07
1.99
2.27
2.16
2.37
0.43
Add: Sustaining capital
380,112
83,880
72,291
22,201
102,621
53,358
Royalties
-
15,820
8,568
22,994
3,949
-
Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation
9,258
2,560
7,836
11,331
5,387
3,744
Leases & other
13,325
47,944
4,999
4,100
553
427
All-in sustaining cost
1,062,855
440,757
312,972
124,083
279,934
119,996
AISC per pound ($/lb)
3.34
3.03
3.24
4.22
3.96
0.83
Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to Net Earnings (Loss) as follows:
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
($thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2022
Net earnings (loss) - continuing operations
(159,618)
40,444
153,354
276,850
316,772
Add back:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
148,033
181,865
607,744
497,873
416,204
Finance costs, net
38,282
32,023
141,455
91,429
51,317
Income taxes expense
34,767
101,858
229,973
214,366
104,113
EBITDA - continuing operations
61,464
356,190
1,132,526
1,080,518
888,406
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(10,808)
2,693
(10,994)
1,804
16,491
Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative contracts
85,986
(2,592)
85,168
8,464
(62,971)
Ojos del Salado sinkhole expenses (recoveries)
(10,042)
1,687
(9,492)
16,922
63,271
Revaluation loss (gain) on marketable securities
(911)
(1,393)
(7,383)
(1,846)
(5,201)
Caserones inventory fair value adjustment
-
7,760
-
39,945
-
Partial suspension of underground operations at Eagle
11,436
-
36,073
-
-
Revaluation of Caserones purchase option
-
2,556
(11,728)
2,556
-
Write-down of assets
4,160
-
22,129
-
5,783
Goodwill and asset impairment
254,218
-
254,218
-
4,280
Inventory write-down (reversal)
(26,626)
-
(26,626)
-
62,546
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
-
-
-
(5,718)
(16,828)
Other
(637)
732
(2,085)
2,958
(2,133)
Total adjustments - EBITDA
306,776
11,443
329,280
65,085
65,238
Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations
368,240
367,633
1,461,806
1,145,603
953,644
Including discontinued operations:
Net earnings (loss) - discontinued operations
(244,816)
26,309
(214,671)
38,399
146,761
Add back:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
32,831
41,191
155,344
155,723
138,546
Finance costs, net
1,813
2,868
9,793
11,270
12,868
Income taxes expense
(22,173)
758
(13,711)
2,233
30,515
EBITDA - discontinued operations
(232,345)
71,126
(63,245)
207,625
328,690
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(960)
76
(200)
(580)
4,673
Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative contracts
(466)
(16,717)
18,597
13,468
-
Goodwill and asset Impairment
291,178
-
291,178
-
(19)
Other
(22)
(2,388)
(1,114)
(2,568)
5,518
Total adjustments - EBITDA discontinued operations
289,730
(19,029)
308,461
10,320
10,172
Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
57,385
52,097
245,216
217,945
338,862
Adjusted EBITDA (all operations)
425,625
419,730
1,707,022
1,363,548
1,292,506
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS can be reconciled to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Lundin Mining Shareholders as follows:
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
($thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2022
Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - continuing operations
(195,343)
12,488
11,144
203,163
277,198
Add back:
Total adjustments - EBITDA
306,776
11,443
329,280
65,085
65,238
Tax effect on adjustments
(57,600)
(2,987)
(59,519)
(26,925)
2,882
Deferred tax expense due to change in tax rate
-
14,500
-
40,200
-
Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation
45,065
41,168
12,712
28,841
(20,733)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments
(4,077)
(4,221)
(1,912)
(22,886)
2,026
Total adjustments
290,164
59,903
280,560
84,315
49,413
Adjusted earnings - continuing operations
94,821
72,391
291,704
287,478
326,611
Including discontinued operations:
Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - discontinued operations1
(244,816)
26,309
(214,671)
38,399
149,652
Add back:
Total adjustments - EBITDA - discontinued operations
289,730
(19,029)
308,461
10,320
10,172
Tax effect on adjustments
(20,544)
-
(26,547)
-
(3,679)
Total adjustments
269,186
(19,029)
281,914
10,320
6,493
Adjusted earnings - discontinued operations
24,370
7,280
67,243
48,719
156,145
Adjusted earnings (all operations)
119,191
79,671
358,947
336,197
482,756
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
776,720,828
773,476,216
774,825,230
772,532,260
762,518,753
Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - continuing operations
(0.25)
0.02
0.01
0.26
0.36
Total adjustments
0.37
0.08
0.36
0.11
0.06
Adjusted EPS - continuing operations
0.12
0.09
0.38
0.37
0.43
Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - discontinued operations
(0.32)
0.03
(0.28)
0.05
0.20
Total adjustments
0.35
(0.03)
0.36
0.01
0.01
Adjusted EPS - discontinued operations
0.03
0.01
0.09
0.06
0.20
Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders
(0.57)
0.05
(0.26)
0.31
0.56
Total adjustments
0.72
0.05
0.73
0.12
0.07
Adjusted EPS (all operations)
0.15
0.10
0.46
0.44
0.63
1 Represents Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders less Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders.
Free Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow can be reconciled to Cash provided by Operating Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows as follows:
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
($thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2022
Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations
547,267
249,875
1,300,848
827,244
615,986
Sustaining capital expenditures
(136,674)
(165,211)
(549,100)
(571,245)
(520,465)
General exploration and business development
12,974
11,062
45,352
44,010
135,213
Free cash flow from operations - continuing operations
423,567
95,726
797,100
300,009
230,734
General exploration and business development
(12,974)
(11,062)
(45,352)
(44,010)
(135,213)
Expansionary capital expenditures
(50,607)
(41,082)
(243,566)
(275,913)
(171,094)
Free cash flow - continuing operations
359,986
43,582
508,182
(19,914)
(75,573)
Cash provided by operating activities related to discontinued operations
73,014
56,206
218,009
189,368
260,903
Sustaining capital expenditures
(35,150)
(38,616)
(154,960)
(155,979)
(119,366)
General exploration and business development
4,614
3,438
12,843
11,682
9,140
Free cash flow from operations - discontinued operations
42,478
21,028
75,892
45,071
150,677
General exploration and business development
(4,614)
(3,438)
(12,843)
(11,682)
(9,140)
Expansionary capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
(31,899)
Free cash flow - discontinued operations
37,864
17,590
63,049
33,389
109,638
Free cash flow from operations (all operations)
466,045
116,754
872,992
345,080
381,411
Free cash flow (all operations)
397,850
61,172
571,231
13,475
34,065
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow per Share can be reconciled to Cash Provided by Operating Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows as follows:
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
($thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2022
Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations
547,267
249,875
1,300,848
827,244
615,986
Changes in non-cash working capital items
(295,508)
55,518
(220,880)
20,032
124,087
Adjusted operating cash flow - continuing operations
251,759
305,393
1,079,968
847,276
740,073
Cash provided by operating activities related to discontinued operations
73,014
56,206
218,009
189,368
260,903
Changes in non-cash working capital items
(10,895)
447
4,615
(12,427)
(8,031)
Adjusted operating cash flow - discontinued operations
62,119
56,653
222,624
176,941
252,872
Adjusted operating cash flow (all operations)
313,878
362,046
1,302,592
1,024,217
992,945
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
776,720,828
773,476,216
774,825,230
772,532,260
762,518,753
Adjusted operating cash flow per share - continuing operations
$ 0.32
0.39
1.39
1.10
1.00
Adjusted operating cash flow per share - discontinued operations
$ 0.08
0.08
0.29
0.23
0.30
Adjusted operating cash flow per share (all operations)
$ 0.40
0.47
1.68
1.33
1.30
Net debt and net debt excluding lease liabilities can be reconciled to Debt and Lease Liabilities, Current Portion of Debt and Lease Liabilities and Cash and Cash Equivalents on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as follows:
($ thousands), continuing operations
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Debt and lease liabilities
(1,610,925)
(1,273,162)
(27,179)
Current portion of debt and lease liabilities
(395,232)
(212,646)
(170,149)
Less deferred financing fees (netted in above)
(7,656)
(6,374)
(4,926)
Add debt and lease liabilities related to liabilities classified as held-for-sale
(16,266)
-
-
(2,030,079)
(1,492,182)
(202,254)
Cash and cash equivalents
357,478
268,793
191,387
Add cash and cash equivalents related to assets classified as held-for-sale
74,801
-
-
Net debt
(1,597,800)
(1,223,389)
(10,867)
Lease liabilities
249,185
277,208
27,166
Lease liabilities related to liabilities classified as held-for-sale
16,266
-
-
Net debt excluding lease liabilities
(1,332,349)
(946,181)
16,299
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pre-Feasibility Study, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; the Company's integration of acquisitions and expansions and any anticipated benefits thereof, including the anticipated project development and other plans and expectations with respect to the 50/50 joint arrangement with BHP; the timing and completion of the sale of the Company's European assets; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, gold, zinc, nickel and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions and the realization of synergies and economies of scale in connection therewith; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, such information is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: dependence on international market prices and demand for the metals that the Company produces; political, economic, and regulatory uncertainty in operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals, nationalization or expropriation without fair compensation, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; risks relating to mine closure and reclamation obligations; health and safety hazards; inherent risks of mining, not all of which related risk events are insurable; risks relating to tailings and waste management facilities; risks relating to the Company's indebtedness; challenges and conflicts that may arise in partnerships and joint operations; risks relating to development projects; risks that revenue may be significantly impacted in the event of any production stoppages or reputational damage in Chile; the impact of global financial conditions, market volatility and inflation; business interruptions caused by critical infrastructure failures; challenges of effective water management; exposure to greater foreign exchange and capital controls, as well as political, social and economic risks as a result of the Company's operation in emerging markets; risks relating to stakeholder opposition to continued operation, further development, or new development of the Company's projects and mines; any breach or failure information systems; risks relating to reliance on estimates of future production; risks relating to litigation and administrative proceedings which the Company may be subject to from time to time; risks relating to acquisitions or business arrangements; risks relating to competition in the industry; failure to comply with existing or new laws or changes in laws; challenges or defects in title or termination of mining or exploitation concessions; the exclusive jurisdiction of foreign courts; the outbreak of infectious diseases or viruses; risks relating to taxation changes; receipt of and ability to maintain all permits that are required for operation; minor elements contained in concentrate products; changes in the relationship with its employees and contractors; the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources which are estimates only; payment of dividends in the future; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including changes to such laws or regulations; interests of significant shareholders of the Company; asset values being subject to impairment charges; potential for conflicts of interest and public association with other Lundin Group companies or entities; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation firms; risks associated with climate change; the Company's common shares being subject to dilution; ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems; risks relating to the Company's internal controls; counterparty and customer concentration risk; risks associated with the use of derivatives; exchange rate fluctuations; the completion of the sale of the Company's European assets; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.
All of the forward-looking information in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecasted or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.
For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 40
