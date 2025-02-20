STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Through a major partnership with Ericsson (ERIC), Telstra is set to become the first in the Asia-Pacific region to leverage a high-performing, programmable network with 5G Advanced capabilities.Under the four-year deal, Telstra will upgrade its radio access network (RAN) with Ericsson's next-generation Open RAN-ready hardware solutions and 5G Advanced software. It will also implement AI and automation to optimize network management through self-detection and self-healing capabilities.Further, the company will open the network to tech innovators from wider ecosystems via network APIs or Application Programming Interfaces.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX