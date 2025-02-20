BC.GAME Partners with Colby Covington for Street Charity Event in Miami to Support Local Communities

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colby Covington, the new brand ambassador of BC.GAME, held a street charity event in Miami, a community initiative aimed at providing support to individuals in need. The event marked the beginning of BC.GAME's global community charity efforts in collaboration with their brand ambassador.

During the event, Colby distributed food and water to people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Miami. He engaged with individuals, ensuring they had access to basic necessities, a simple yet impactful way to contribute to the local community.

"I believe in taking action when it comes to making a difference," said Colby. "It's not about talking, but about showing up and helping out when people need it most."

BC.GAME continues to explore the boundaries where gaming and crypto intersect, enabling users to make payments with cryptocurrency across all its games while ensuring verifiable fairness. The platform has also led initiatives to give back to the crypto community, such as multiple $BC token airdrops, which can be traded or used directly within the games. This recent charity event is a natural extension of that philosophy, taking BC.GAME's commitment to supporting communities from the digital space to real-world actions.

This event was just the start, and more charity efforts are planned in the coming months. The focus will remain on supporting communities where help is most needed, with Colby continuing his role in raising awareness and providing aid through these hands-on projects.

About BC.GAME:

BC.GAME is a pioneering crypto gaming platform that combines blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to deliver a unique and transparent gaming experience. Recently, BC.GAME conducted a major $400M airdrop of its $BC token on the Solana blockchain, further strengthening its presence in the crypto space.

About Colby Covington:

Colby Covington is a top-ranked UFC fighter known for his dominant performances inside the octagon. With notable wins over elite fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, and Rafael dos Anjos, Colby has earned his place as one of the sport's most recognized and influential figures. Outside the ring, he has built a large and dedicated fanbase, known for his unapologetic personality and dedication to pushing boundaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624116/Colby_Covington_BC_GAME_s_brand_ambassador_sharing_a_moment_a.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496049/BC_GAME_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bcgame-partners-with-colby-covington-for-street-charity-event-in-miami-to-support-local-communities-302381098.html