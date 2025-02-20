WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alma, Geordia-based Naturipe Value Added Fresh LLC is recalling its 2.1 oz./60 gram packages of 'Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes' bento box snack packs citing the presence of undeclared allergens wheat and EGGS, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The recall involves 694 cases of the 'Berry Buddies, berries & pancakes. The product comes in 2.1 oz. / 60 grams, colored plastic package marked with lot #1097901 with an expiration date of 2/25/2025.The impacted products were distributed at Kroger and Meijer retail stores in Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.The recalled snack packs are usually found in the refrigerated section of the stores, in the produce or deli departments.The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the incorrect back label was placed on the back of the package, due to which the allergens of WHEAT and EGGS were not listed on the label.As per probe, the issue was caused by a production label changeover failure which has since been corrected.People who have allergies to WHEAT and/or EGGS may get serious allergic reactions if they consume these products. However, no illnesses have been reported related to the issue so far.Customers with a wheat or egg allergy or sensitivity are urged to dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX