BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices data from Germany is the only major report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's producer prices for January. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 1.3 percent from 0.8 percent in December.In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Switzerland. The trade surplus is seen at CHF 3.55 billion in January compared to CHF 3.5 billion in December.At 4.00 am ET, industrial production and corporate wages figures are due from Poland.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area construction output data for December.At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is forecast to rise to -30 in February from -34 in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX