BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems, reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its fourth quarter, with weak revenues. Orders also were lower.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects positive revenue and earnings growth. The company expects revenues between 8.10 billion euros and 8.40 billion euros, and an operating EBIT margin of 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent.In fiscal 2024, revenues were 7.88 billion euros and operating EBIT margin was 12.3 percent.The company further said that potential restructuring costs of up to 50 million euros could occur in 2025, among other things to optimize its global production footprint, in order to remain strategically well positioned after 2026 and to keep on growing profitably in the long term.Citing the strong operating performance, the company said it is aiming to distribute an increasing dividend for the 2024 fiscal year.Further, due to the very good performance, the Supervisory Board renewed the contract of CEO Marc Llistosella by five years at the end of January 2025.For the fourth quarter, net income plunged 86.1 percent to 24.8 million euros from last year's 178.0 million euros. Earnings per share declined 90.3 percent to 0.11 euro from 1.13 euro a year ago.Operating EBIT was 241.6 million euros, down 5.1 percent from last year. Operating EBIT margin fell 10 basis points to 12.2 percent.Revenues were 1.99 billion euros, down 4 percent from prior year's 2.07 billion euros.Order intake also declined 1.6 percent to 2 billion euros from prior year's 2.04 billion euros.However, the order book reached a new all-time high of 7.18 billion euros as of December 31, 2024, a growth of 1.4 percent on a reported basis and 3.8 percent organically from last year.