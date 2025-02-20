BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported fiscal 2024 net income, Group share, of 752 million euros or 2.76 euros per share. This is compared to net income, Group share, of 2.2 billion euros, last year. Excluding the capital loss on Nissan's shares disposal, Nissan's contribution and the partial impairment of investment in Nissan, net income was at 2.8 billion euros compared to 2.3 billion euros, last year.Fiscal 2024 revenue was 56.23 billion euros, up 7.4% compared to 2023. At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 9.0%. Automotive revenue was at 50.52 billion euros, up 4.9%.The proposed dividend for fiscal 2024 is 2.20 euros per share, up 19% from last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX