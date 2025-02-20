Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
20.02.25
09:28 Uhr
22,165 Euro
+0,125
+0,57 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
22,13522,19009:33
20.02.2025 07:58 Uhr
Equinor ASA: Announcement of cash dividend per share in NOK for third quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 24 October 2024 an ordinary cash dividend per share of USD 0.35 and an extraordinary cash dividend per share of USD 0.35 for third quarter 2024.

The NOK cash dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 14 February 2025, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 11.1820. Total cash dividend for third quarter 2024 of USD 0.70 per share is consequently NOK 7.8274 per share.

On 28 February 2025, the cash dividend will be paid to relevant shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


