Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Frankfurt
20.02.25
08:00 Uhr
0,135 Euro
-0,013
-8,78 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2025 08:02 Uhr
62 Leser
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Participation at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (AS AMENDED)) OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that Brad George CEO will be presenting at the online Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event on 26 February 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

This event provides a valuable opportunity for existing and potential investors to gain key insights into Orosur's latest exploration progress, strategic vision, and the potential of its projects.

Investors can register to attend using the link below:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/spotlight-events/register-investor

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson/Mark Edwards/Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
