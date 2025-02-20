Orosur Mining Inc Announces Participation at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (AS AMENDED)) OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that Brad George CEO will be presenting at the online Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event on 26 February 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

This event provides a valuable opportunity for existing and potential investors to gain key insights into Orosur's latest exploration progress, strategic vision, and the potential of its projects.

Investors can register to attend using the link below:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/spotlight-events/register-investor

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications

Tim Thompson/Mark Edwards/Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

