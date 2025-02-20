Analysis by the European Heat Pump Association found sales of heat pumps across the 13 main European markets, that make up around 85% of the total European market, fell by an average of 23% year-on-year in 2024, with the UK the only one to buck the trend. Heat pump sales were down an average of 23% year-on-year across 13 European countries in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). The association found 2 million heat pumps were sold in 2024 across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, ...

