Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

20 February 2025

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2024 will commence on 20 February 2025 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 21 March 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.