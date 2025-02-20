CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen rose to more than a 2-month high of 150.05 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 151.22.Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 9-day highs of 156.51 and 188.99 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 157.60 and 190.29, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen climbed to 10-day highs of 166.26 and 105.51 from yesterday's closing quotes of 167.19 and 106.21, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen jumped to 9-day highs of 95.33 and 85.73 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 95.89 and 86.21, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 148.00 against the greenback, 154.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc, 104.00 against the loonie, 93.00 against the aussie and 83.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX