20.02.2025
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Introductory Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Finanznachrichten News

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Introductory Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

Introductory Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company is pleased to announce that Gervais Williams and Claire Long will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company ("IMC") on 6 March 2025, 11:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your IMC dashboard up until 5 March 2025, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to IMC for free and add to meet DIVERSE INCOME TRUST (THE) PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/diverse-income-trust-the-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC on the IMC platform will automatically be invited.

20 February 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


