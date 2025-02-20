Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 19 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            350.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            336.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            341.3238p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,443,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,603,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 341.3238p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
228                347.00      08:11:23          00073715737TRLO0      XLON 
971                350.00      08:19:43          00073716136TRLO0      XLON 
503                349.00      08:40:16          00073717525TRLO0      XLON 
628                349.00      08:40:16          00073717524TRLO0      XLON 
190                348.00      08:40:33          00073717553TRLO0      XLON 
600                348.00      08:40:33          00073717552TRLO0      XLON 
471                348.00      08:40:33          00073717551TRLO0      XLON 
1138               347.00      08:42:57          00073717671TRLO0      XLON 
1069               346.50      08:42:57          00073717672TRLO0      XLON 
1116               344.00      09:00:32          00073718649TRLO0      XLON 
579                343.50      09:04:24          00073718886TRLO0      XLON 
398                343.50      09:04:24          00073718885TRLO0      XLON 
1013               343.50      09:04:24          00073718887TRLO0      XLON 
936                344.00      09:40:51          00073721614TRLO0      XLON 
1131               344.00      09:46:23          00073721920TRLO0      XLON 
80                343.50      09:46:38          00073721925TRLO0      XLON 
300                343.50      09:46:38          00073721924TRLO0      XLON 
292                343.50      09:46:38          00073721923TRLO0      XLON 
299                343.50      09:46:38          00073721922TRLO0      XLON 
764                343.50      10:06:11          00073723077TRLO0      XLON 
283                343.50      10:06:11          00073723076TRLO0      XLON 
239                342.50      10:06:40          00073723114TRLO0      XLON 
812                342.50      10:06:40          00073723113TRLO0      XLON 
386                341.50      10:19:42          00073723963TRLO0      XLON 
646                341.50      10:19:42          00073723964TRLO0      XLON 
63                340.50      11:15:41          00073727617TRLO0      XLON 
856                340.50      11:15:41          00073727616TRLO0      XLON 
74                340.50      11:18:28          00073727696TRLO0      XLON 
1255               340.00      11:23:40          00073727913TRLO0      XLON 
1019               339.00      11:23:49          00073727914TRLO0      XLON 
403                338.50      11:25:14          00073727961TRLO0      XLON 
550                338.50      11:25:32          00073727967TRLO0      XLON 
1200               338.00      11:53:13          00073728793TRLO0      XLON 
257                338.50      12:05:23          00073729414TRLO0      XLON 
123                338.50      12:05:23          00073729415TRLO0      XLON 
924                338.50      12:06:40          00073729507TRLO0      XLON 
576                338.50      12:06:40          00073729506TRLO0      XLON 
27                338.50      12:06:40          00073729508TRLO0      XLON 
1095               340.00      12:30:04          00073730850TRLO0      XLON 
637                341.00      12:50:40          00073731904TRLO0      XLON 
276                341.00      12:50:40          00073731903TRLO0      XLON 
1459               341.00      12:50:49          00073731905TRLO0      XLON 
336                340.00      13:00:03          00073732287TRLO0      XLON 
762                340.00      13:00:03          00073732286TRLO0      XLON 
305                340.00      13:38:07          00073734091TRLO0      XLON 
953                340.00      13:38:07          00073734090TRLO0      XLON 
757                340.00      13:38:07          00073734089TRLO0      XLON 
758                339.00      13:52:48          00073735435TRLO0      XLON 
310                339.00      13:52:48          00073735434TRLO0      XLON 
979                339.00      13:52:48          00073735433TRLO0      XLON 
642                336.50      14:00:56          00073736234TRLO0      XLON 
357                336.50      14:00:56          00073736233TRLO0      XLON 
255                340.50      14:24:14          00073737790TRLO0      XLON 
748                340.50      14:24:14          00073737789TRLO0      XLON 
971                341.50      14:28:26          00073738051TRLO0      XLON 
1200               341.50      14:28:26          00073738052TRLO0      XLON 
523                340.50      14:39:16          00073739171TRLO0      XLON 
300                340.50      14:39:16          00073739170TRLO0      XLON 
520                340.50      14:39:16          00073739169TRLO0      XLON 
207                339.50      14:46:32          00073739767TRLO0      XLON 
1200               339.50      14:46:32          00073739766TRLO0      XLON 
920                338.00      14:53:54          00073740649TRLO0      XLON 
1317               340.50      15:16:15          00073742536TRLO0      XLON 
293                340.50      15:18:56          00073742734TRLO0      XLON 
293                340.50      15:18:56          00073742733TRLO0      XLON 
385                340.50      15:18:56          00073742732TRLO0      XLON 
382                340.50      15:20:19          00073742851TRLO0      XLON 
382                340.50      15:21:27          00073742957TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.