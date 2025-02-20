Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 19 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 350.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 336.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 341.3238p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,443,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,603,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 341.3238p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 228 347.00 08:11:23 00073715737TRLO0 XLON 971 350.00 08:19:43 00073716136TRLO0 XLON 503 349.00 08:40:16 00073717525TRLO0 XLON 628 349.00 08:40:16 00073717524TRLO0 XLON 190 348.00 08:40:33 00073717553TRLO0 XLON 600 348.00 08:40:33 00073717552TRLO0 XLON 471 348.00 08:40:33 00073717551TRLO0 XLON 1138 347.00 08:42:57 00073717671TRLO0 XLON 1069 346.50 08:42:57 00073717672TRLO0 XLON 1116 344.00 09:00:32 00073718649TRLO0 XLON 579 343.50 09:04:24 00073718886TRLO0 XLON 398 343.50 09:04:24 00073718885TRLO0 XLON 1013 343.50 09:04:24 00073718887TRLO0 XLON 936 344.00 09:40:51 00073721614TRLO0 XLON 1131 344.00 09:46:23 00073721920TRLO0 XLON 80 343.50 09:46:38 00073721925TRLO0 XLON 300 343.50 09:46:38 00073721924TRLO0 XLON 292 343.50 09:46:38 00073721923TRLO0 XLON 299 343.50 09:46:38 00073721922TRLO0 XLON 764 343.50 10:06:11 00073723077TRLO0 XLON 283 343.50 10:06:11 00073723076TRLO0 XLON 239 342.50 10:06:40 00073723114TRLO0 XLON 812 342.50 10:06:40 00073723113TRLO0 XLON 386 341.50 10:19:42 00073723963TRLO0 XLON 646 341.50 10:19:42 00073723964TRLO0 XLON 63 340.50 11:15:41 00073727617TRLO0 XLON 856 340.50 11:15:41 00073727616TRLO0 XLON 74 340.50 11:18:28 00073727696TRLO0 XLON 1255 340.00 11:23:40 00073727913TRLO0 XLON 1019 339.00 11:23:49 00073727914TRLO0 XLON 403 338.50 11:25:14 00073727961TRLO0 XLON 550 338.50 11:25:32 00073727967TRLO0 XLON 1200 338.00 11:53:13 00073728793TRLO0 XLON 257 338.50 12:05:23 00073729414TRLO0 XLON 123 338.50 12:05:23 00073729415TRLO0 XLON 924 338.50 12:06:40 00073729507TRLO0 XLON 576 338.50 12:06:40 00073729506TRLO0 XLON 27 338.50 12:06:40 00073729508TRLO0 XLON 1095 340.00 12:30:04 00073730850TRLO0 XLON 637 341.00 12:50:40 00073731904TRLO0 XLON 276 341.00 12:50:40 00073731903TRLO0 XLON 1459 341.00 12:50:49 00073731905TRLO0 XLON 336 340.00 13:00:03 00073732287TRLO0 XLON 762 340.00 13:00:03 00073732286TRLO0 XLON 305 340.00 13:38:07 00073734091TRLO0 XLON 953 340.00 13:38:07 00073734090TRLO0 XLON 757 340.00 13:38:07 00073734089TRLO0 XLON 758 339.00 13:52:48 00073735435TRLO0 XLON 310 339.00 13:52:48 00073735434TRLO0 XLON 979 339.00 13:52:48 00073735433TRLO0 XLON 642 336.50 14:00:56 00073736234TRLO0 XLON 357 336.50 14:00:56 00073736233TRLO0 XLON 255 340.50 14:24:14 00073737790TRLO0 XLON 748 340.50 14:24:14 00073737789TRLO0 XLON 971 341.50 14:28:26 00073738051TRLO0 XLON 1200 341.50 14:28:26 00073738052TRLO0 XLON 523 340.50 14:39:16 00073739171TRLO0 XLON 300 340.50 14:39:16 00073739170TRLO0 XLON 520 340.50 14:39:16 00073739169TRLO0 XLON 207 339.50 14:46:32 00073739767TRLO0 XLON 1200 339.50 14:46:32 00073739766TRLO0 XLON 920 338.00 14:53:54 00073740649TRLO0 XLON 1317 340.50 15:16:15 00073742536TRLO0 XLON 293 340.50 15:18:56 00073742734TRLO0 XLON 293 340.50 15:18:56 00073742733TRLO0 XLON 385 340.50 15:18:56 00073742732TRLO0 XLON 382 340.50 15:20:19 00073742851TRLO0 XLON 382 340.50 15:21:27 00073742957TRLO0 XLON

282 340.50 15:22:40 00073743028TRLO0 XLON 1034 341.00 15:23:43 00073743110TRLO0 XLON 69 341.00 15:23:43 00073743109TRLO0 XLON 1047 340.00 15:40:39 00073744200TRLO0 XLON 390 340.00 15:45:45 00073744785TRLO0 XLON 436 340.00 15:46:51 00073744931TRLO0 XLON 294 340.00 15:46:51 00073744930TRLO0 XLON 384 340.00 15:46:51 00073744933TRLO0 XLON 563 340.00 15:46:57 00073744938TRLO0 XLON 698 339.50 15:52:04 00073745413TRLO0 XLON 391 339.50 15:52:04 00073745414TRLO0 XLON 1004 338.50 16:01:09 00073746483TRLO0 XLON 962 337.50 16:05:11 00073746923TRLO0 XLON 525 338.00 16:14:53 00073747786TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

