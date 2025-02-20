Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 08:48 Uhr
Valmet Oyj: Valmet's share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans has ended

Finanznachrichten News

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 20, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has now completed the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans. The acquisitions of own shares began on February 14, 2025, and ended on February 19, 2025. During that period, Valmet acquired in aggregate 115,000 of its own shares for an average price per share of EUR 27.98. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 3,217,811. The shares were acquired at market price in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Following the acquisitions, Valmet owns a total of 479,258 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.26 percent of the total number of shares in Valmet.

Further information, please contact:

Reetta Antila, VP, Treasury, Valmet, tel. +358 50 599 3114

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Corporate Communications

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-share-buy-back-program-for-its-share-based-incentive-plans-has-ended,c4108628

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmets-share-buy-back-program-for-its-share-based-incentive-plans-has-ended-302381225.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
