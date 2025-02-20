LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) reported fiscal 2024 statutory profit before tax of 5.97 billion pounds, down 20% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 6.3 pence compared to 7.6 pence. Underlying profit was 6.34 billion pounds, down 19%. Total income was 34.28 billion pounds, down 3%. Underlying net interest income was 12.84 billion pounds, down 7%.Based on current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2025, the Group expects: underlying net interest income of approximately 13.5 billion pounds. The Group maintained its guidance for 2026.The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 2.11 pence per share, resulting in a total ordinary dividend for 2024 of 3.17 pence per share, up 15% on prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX