TOKYO, Feb 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected for "Human CapitalLeaders 2024" and "Human Capital Management Gold Quality" in the "Human Capital Survey 2024" jointly conducted by HR Technology Consortium, HR Research Institute (ProFuture Inc.), MS&AD InterRisk Research & Consulting, Inc. and Association to Confirm the Human Investment Value for Enterprise. This is the second consecutive year that Eisai has been selected.In the "Human Capital Survey 2024" (conducted between August and December 2024), 17 highly rated companies were selected for "Human Capital Management Gold Quality", and 10 companies that were recognized by experts as having made particularly outstanding efforts were selected as "Human Capital Leaders 2024" out of approximately 400 participating companies and organizations. Eisai was highly evaluated for its various initiatives implementing human capital management aligned with its Articles of Incorporation based on detailed analysis of its current situation and future aspirations, proactive information disclosure with unique performance indicators such as employee impact accounting, as well as its measures for facilitating smooth internal communication.To increase the value of our employees, Eisai made a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation at an Ordinary GeneralMeeting of Shareholders in 2022, clearly stating that it will strive to "ensure stable employment", "respect human rights and diversity", "provide full opportunities for growth to support self- fulfillment", and "create an employee-friendly environment". Eisai has also reinforced its human resource initiatives, including the formulation of an "Integrated Human Resource Strategy", with the pillars of "Wellbeing including health of employees", "Diverse work style", "Development and growth of employees", and "Growth of the organization and businesses", as well as introducing a compensation system based on employee roles since 2023, along with a personnel assessment system putting high value on employee actions with the aim of encouraging employees to grow autonomously and motivate them to serve in higher positions. Eisai promotes proactive information disclosure regarding its initiatives on human capital management in its "Value Creation Report" and its corporate website's "Sustainability" section, as well as its "Human Capital Report" which has been published since 2023 summarizing its human capital initiatives and KPI linked to its human resource strategies.Eisai is seeking to provide impact to not only our shareholders, but various stakeholders including our customers and local communities by delivering new value to patients and the people in the daily living domain through the activities of our employees who are the only stakeholders who can directly contribute to our corporate concept, human health care.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.