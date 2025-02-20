LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), on Thursday, reported its results for the six months ended 31 December 2024. Net fees amounted to £496.0 million, down from £583.3 million in 2023, reflecting a decrease of 15% on an actual basis and 13% on a like-for-like basis.The operating profit before exceptional items decreased significantly by 58%, dropping from £60.1 million in 2023 to £25.5 million in 2024, which corresponds to a 56% decline on a like-for-like basis.The profit before tax, excluding exceptional items, fell by 66%, from £55.5 million in 2023 to £19.0 million in 2024, and the overall profit before tax decreased by 67%, from £27.6 million to £9.1 million.Basic earnings per share before exceptional items dropped by 66%, from 2.37p in 2023 to 0.81p in 2024, and the basic earnings per share decreased by 75%, from 0.77p to 0.19p.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX