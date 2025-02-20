BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices registered a slower growth in January, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.Producer prices climbed 0.5 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.8 percent rise in December. This was the third consecutive increase.Consumer goods and durable consumer goods prices rose at a faster pace of 3.0 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Likewise, prices for capital goods gained 1.9 percent. On other hand, intermediate goods prices fell 0.1 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent, the same pace of decline as seen in December.Excluding energy, producer prices gained 1.2 percent from the same period last year and by 0.3 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX