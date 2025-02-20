COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L), a packaging and paper group, reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2024 dropped to 378 million euros from 682 million euros in the prior year.Annual profit attributable to shareholder was 218 million euros or 49.1 euros cents per share compared to a loss of 153 million euros or 31.5 euros cents per share in the previous year.Basic underlying earnings per share declined to 82.7 euro cents from last year's 107.8 euro cents reflecting the lower underlying earnings and the effect of the share consolidation that accompanied the special dividend paid in February 2024.Annual group revenue was 7.416 billion euros up from 7.330 billion euros in the prior year.The Board has recommended a total ordinary dividend for 2024 in line with last year, at 70.0 euro cents per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX