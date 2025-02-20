Anyone who already appreciated the benefits of the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 wet/dry vacuum cleaner from Tineco can now look forward to a comprehensive upgrade just nine months after its launch. Tineco, a leading manufacturer of smart household appliances, is expanding its range of intelligent wet/dry vacuum cleaners with the successor model FLOOR ONE S7 STRETCH Ultra. From February 20, 2025, the brand-new appliance with improved features will be available throughout Europe in the Tineco store and on Amazon. With this model, Tineco is adding another smart high-performance helper for modern floor care to its successful FLOOR ONE S7 series.

Flexible in Any Position

The FLOOR ONE S7 STRETCH Ultra stands out in particular with its 180° lay-flat design. It can be effortlessly tilted to 180° degrees, making it easy to use under almost any sofa, cupboard or in confined spaces. Cleaning in a flat position is made even easier because the appliance is equipped with advanced HyperStretch technology. When lying flat, it reaches a height of just 13 cm effectively removing even hidden dust. Another highlight is the exclusive 3-chamber dirty water separation system. It keeps the dirty water away from the motor and ensures constant cleaning performance, even when lying flat.

(Ultra) Thorough Cleaning

With its improved DualBlock anti-tangle design, the FLOOR ONE S7 STRETCH Ultra offers the perfect solution for annoying tangled hair. The model is equipped with an innovative front comb scraper that catches hair and prevents tangles from forming in the first place. A specially shaped squeegee also ensures even pressure so that hair and dirty water are removed efficiently for a streak-free result. Both scrapers are firmly attached to the roller brush, ensuring long-lasting anti-tangle performance.

MHCBS technology keeps the brush clean by efficiently recycling dirty water and continuously wiping with fresh water a full 450 times per minute.

User-friendly Design

The fresh water self-cleaning system ensures that the appliance is thoroughly cleaned in just two minutes from the pipe to the brush roller, completely automatically and without manual disassembly. The subsequent FlashDry process, which dries the appliance and all components efficiently, has been optimized with a temperature increase from 70? to 85?. This prevents the formation of odors and bacteria and improves hygiene.

Extended Runtime

Thanks to the improved Pouch battery cell with three times the service life, the runtime of the FLOOR ONE S7 STRETCH Ultra has been extended to 50 minutes ten minutes more than the previous model. This means that the entire house can be cleaned effortlessly on a single charge. The "house cleaning in one go" is supported by larger water tanks: 1 liter for clean water and 0.72 liters for dirty water make it possible to clean larger areas without interruption.

Price and Availability

The FLOOR ONE S7 STRETCH Ultra will be available from February 20, 2025 in Tineco official store and on Amazon at a price of 699 euros (RRP).

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 and launched the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2019. Today, the brand has become a leading global supplier of smart household appliances, with products in the areas of floor care, kitchen and personal care. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of making life easier through intelligent technologies and constantly developing new appliances.

