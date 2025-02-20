UnitedLex Corporation: UnitedLex Bolsters European Footprint with Key Strategic Hires in IP and Legal Ops

Company intensifies focus on market expansion with three industry veterans as global legal services market surges to $28.5 billion

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025, a leading tech-enabled legal services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, legal operations, and incident response, has strengthened its presence in Europe with the addition of two key hires in its London office: Thanasi Marinides as Vice President of IP Services and Solutions and Nicholas Robinson Cronjager as Vice President of Business Development, Legal Solutions.

These appointments underscore UnitedLex's continued investment in EMEA markets, expanding its ability to deliver high-impact, tech-enabled legal services that help clients mitigate risk, drive revenue, and optimize business investment.

Marinides brings nearly 20 years of experience helping corporations and law firms optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance the value of their intellectual property. As the founder of AI patent licensing platform Cintian, he is a recognized thought leader in AI's impact on legal workflows, advising multinational clients on IP operations and monetization. Previously, he served as Regional Director, EMEA, at CPA Global and Sales and Marketing Director at Novagraaf, where he supported corporate development and built teams to support IP services. At UnitedLex, Marinides will lead initiatives to improve client outcomes through innovative, collaborative solutions.

Robinson Cronjager, a recognized leader in legal technology, cybersecurity, and AI solutions, joins UnitedLex as Vice President of Business Development, Legal Solutions, with a focus on driving strategic initiatives and solutions across litigation, contracts, outside counsel management, insider risk, and legal operations. Prior to joining UnitedLex, he was Global Director of Legal Solutions at SessionGuardian, where he led global go-to-market strategy. He has also held EMEA leadership and solutions roles at Onit, Thomson Reuters and Mitratech, driving new client growth, securing major enterprise clients and delivering complex legal solutions across the UK, Europe, and Middle East.

Their arrivals follow the recent addition of Lesley Hobbs as Director of Client Account Management in the company's London office. Widely regarded as one of the leading client relationship professionals in both the APAC and UK in-house legal community, Hobbs will be instrumental in expanding UnitedLex's relationships with corporate legal teams and driving client engagement in the region.

"The expansion of our European team with these key hires reflects our deep commitment to client service and forming lasting partnerships that help clients tackle today's legal challenges with confidence," said Raj Boer, Chief Client Officer at UnitedLex. "Thanasi, Nicholas, and Lesley bring exceptional expertise and leadership that will not only strengthen our capabilities but also enhance the way we collaborate with clients-delivering innovative solutions that drive meaningful business impact."

UnitedLex continues to enhance its global capabilities through strategic hires and collaborative solutions that achieve value and drive momentum-empowering legal teams to deliver bottom-line growth.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is the preeminent business partner for legal delivering services that achieve value and drive growth for corporate legal departments and law firms in the areas of litigation and investigations, intellectual property, legal operations, and incident response.

Founded in 2006, we co-create solutions that mitigate risk, drive revenue, and optimize business investment-transforming the legal function into a catalyst for success. Our team of 3,000+ legal and business professionals, data analysts, technologists, and engineers supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

Press Inquiries:

Susan Hammann

Director, Strategic Communications

press@unitedlex.com