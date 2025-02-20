Anzeige
Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX LN) 
Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Feb-2025 / 09:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc 
DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 189.6957 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1199682 
CODE: SGQX LN 
ISIN: LU1040688639 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1040688639 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SGQX LN 
Sequence No.:  376721 
EQS News ID:  2089081 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

