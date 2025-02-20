BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares held steady on Thursday after suffering heavy losses in the previous session amid tariff concerns and uncertainty over U.S. rate cuts.In economic news, German producer prices climbed 0.5 percent on a yearly basis in January, following a 0.8 percent rise in December, data from Destatis revealed today. This was the third consecutive increase.Eurozone consumer confidence survey results are due later in the day.The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 percent at 552.79 after falling 0.9 percent in the previous session.The German DAX rose 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 added half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.The dollar index was subdued as Treasury yields continued to fall. Eurozone government bond yields stabilized after rising for four days.John Wood Group shares were down nearly 2 percent. The chief financial officer at the embattled engineer has stepped down with immediate effect after inaccuracies in his qualifications came to light.Drug maker Indivior plummeted 20 percent as it projected a 17 percent decline in 2025 net revenue at the midpoint of its forecast range.Lloyds Banking Group rallied 2.9 percent after saying it set £700 million aside to cover the potential impact of historical commission arrangements on car loans.Mining giant Anglo American surged 3.4 percent after taking another write-down on its struggling De Beers diamond unit and posting a slide in profit.French hotel group Accor dropped 1.3 percent as its net profit, group share, for fiscal year 2024 declined to 610 million euros from last year's 633 million.Electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric surged 5.6 percent after it forecast a bigger than expected rise in its 2025 profit margin.Mercedes-Benz tumbled almost 3 percent. The German luxury automaker has launched a new cost-cutting plan after reporting a 40.5 percent drop in annual earnings.France's Renault was down 1 percent after reporting a 3.6 percent increase in operating profit for 2024.Aircraft maker Airbus declined 2.5 percent after delaying the launch of its A350 freighter model to 2027.Dutch insurer Aegon slumped 7.5 percent after posting disappointing full-year results.Siemens added 1.3 percent after the German engineering firm said it would raise about €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) from the sale of a roughly 2.3 percent stake in its healthcare subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX