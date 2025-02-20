ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence rose to the highest level since June 2023, the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed on Thursday.The consumer confidence index rose to 82.1 in February from 81.0 in January. This was the highest since June 2023, when the reading was 85.1.However, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.All four sub-indices of the consumer confidence index improved from January. The index measuring the current financial situation of households rose 1.1 percent and households' outlook for their financial situation climbed 3.1 percent.The general economic outlook index moved up 0.3 percent. At the same time, assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months climbed 1.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX