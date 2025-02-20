LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc reported total pretax profit of 86.3 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2024 compared to a loss of 15.7 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 93.91 pence compared to a loss of 15.80 pence.On a revenue basis, pretax profit increased to 17.1 million pounds from 16.5 million pounds, previous year. On a revenue basis, profit per share was 18.54 pence compared to 16.56 pence.Total income for the period was 19.18 million pounds compared to 17.95 million pounds, last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX